In anticipation of the upcoming college basketball season, Nevada fans after bought all of the season tickets available. The Nevada athletics department ended sales of seasons tickets to leave open the availability of single game tickets. Nevada also intends to offer mini-plan tickets and on-sale date tickets in the near future.

Lawlor Events Center sold out multiple times last season, including the Feb. 7 loss to Nevada’s rival to the south, UNLV. Lawlor also saw a record attendance last season for men’s basketball breaking the record set during the 2016-17 season.

The Nevada men’s basketball team is projected to be a top-10 team this season. The Wolf Pack return most of their team from last season, while transfers who sat out last season and impact freshman —like top recruit Jordan Brown— will join them. The regular season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in a non-conference matchup against BYU.

