Nevada Men’s Golf opened their season this past week in the Badger Invite hosted by the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

In a strong showing, Nevada sophomore Joey Vrzich won the individual title. Vrzich entered the final day one shot behind the leader before posting a final score of 65 — a tournament record and a career best.

Vrzich finished the tournament 13-under par — three shots ahead of second place. The win is Nevada’s second individual win in the last two seasons.

Junior Sam Harned was posted the second best individual score on the team finishing even par. Trey Davis — a freshman — finished college debut six-over par for the tournament.

In the 12-team competition, the Wolf Pack team finished tied for third place, behind Illinois State and runner-up Kansas.

The next tournament for the team is the Husky Invitational in Sammamish, Washington. The two-day tournament will take place Tuesday, Sept. 25, and Wednesday, Sept. 26.

