An 18-year-old Reno resident died on Thursday, Sept. 17 as a result of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle earlier last week. Matthew Sutton was hit by a moving vehicle near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Evans Avenue on Monday, Sept.10. He died of the injuries sustained from the crash on Thursday, Sept. 13.

According to a press release from the Reno Police Department, Sutton has died as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning at Renown Hospital after having been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A white Jeep SUV travelling west on Sixth Street struck Sutton while he was crossing a marked crosswalk, according to police. After the accident, the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

According to investigators, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor of the crash.

In light of the crash and the death that followed, University Police Services is reminding students to be aware when walking on streets to avoid injuries.

“With a recent spike in traffic deaths in this region, I wanted to remind you of these safety tips when walking, coming and going to campus,” Assistant Vice President and Director of Police Services Adam Garcia said in a statement. “Police Services will cite motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and others who disobey traffic laws and endanger the safety of others. Each life is precious and with this in mind, it is my intent to keep our campus safe.”

Among other safety tips, Garcia warned pedestrians to be careful at intersections due to driver’s failure to yield, make sure they are seen, look around, only cross streets at a corner, avoid alcohol and drugs when walking, walk defensively to be ready for unexpected events and to not use cell phones when walking.

Police Services urge for Reno residents and university students to let someone know if something unsafe is taking place.

“If you see something unsafe, say something by notifying Police Services at 775-334-COPS (2677) or by dialing 911 if it’s an emergency,” Garcia said.

Police Services has also urged students to use the SafePack app to reduce unsafe situations. According to Police Services, the app is equipped with phone numbers, safety resources and a campus map. The app allows users to file reports, text or email Police Services.

If you or anyone you know have witnessed any crashes in the Reno area, the Reno Police Department is urging you to call Traffic Detectives at (775)-334-2141.