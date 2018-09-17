The Regional Transportation Commission is naming the South East connector path in honor of Erica Greif — a former University of Nevada, Reno, student — in a dedication on Saturday, Sept. 22. The path will include signs in her honor as well.

The exact site is on the corner of South Meadows Parkway and Veterans Parkway at 9:30 a.m. Following the dedication there will be a bike ride and walk up the path, and coffee and bagels will be provided.

Greif was part of the Nevada Cycling Team during her time at the UNR. She was a nutrition and dietetics major. At one time, she was the only member on the Women’s Bike Team hoping her efforts would encourage more women to join the team. A profile on Greif, showed how much she loved cycling, her family and the world around her.

Greif met her untimely death on April 8, 2015, in an early morning car crash while on her way to the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Highland, California. A candlelight ride and vigil was held the next night at Bibo Coffee Co. — where she worked — and members of the community and UNR faculty attended.

