Former Nevada guard Armon Johnson will be joining Eric Musselman’s staff as an undergraduate assistant coach while he completes his bachelor’s degree. Johnson will be the 18th coach joining Musselman’s staff or this 2018-19 season. Johnson will also be able to practice with the team, giving the team experience against a former NBA alumni, along with guidance for their future.

Johnson, 29, was a part of Nevada Basketball team from 2008-10, averaging a 14.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG and 4.4 APG across three seasons. He was WAC Freshman of the year and WAC Newcomer of the Year in 2008. Johnson was also elected the WAC All-First team in 2009 and the WAC All-Second Team in 2010.

Johnson ranks 11th in school history in total points with 1,441 and fifth in total assists with 445. Johnson played in 101 games -99 of which he started- ranking tenth in school history. Johnson was selected 34th overall in the 2010 NBA draft to the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson played with the Blazers organization from 2010-12, with the Nets in 2012 and overseas.

