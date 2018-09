On Saturday, Sept. 22, the Nevada Wolf Pack faced off against the Toledo Rockets. The Wolf Pack fell to the Rockets in an offensive shootout. For those who missed it, here are the scoring plays from the game.

Scoring Plays:

1st Quarter:

Toledo 7 – 0 Nevada 11:40 left

Mitchell Guadagni connects with Jon’Vea Johnson for a 38-yard touchdown.

Toledo 7 – 7 Nevada 6:49 left

Ty Gangi runs for a one-yard touchdown.

Toledo 14 – 7 Nevada 3:13 left

Reggie Gilliam recovers a blocked punt, returned for a nine-yard touchdown.

Second Quarter:

Toledo 14 – 14 Nevada 14:56 left

Gangi connects with Elijah Cooks for a 22-yard touchdown.

Toledo 21 – 14 Nevada 14:43 left

Diontae Johnson returns a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Toledo 21 – 21 Nevada 9:32 left

Toa Taua carries it in for a 31-yard touchdown.

Toledo 28 – 21 Nevada 6:13 left

Guadagni connects with Cody Thompson for a four-yard score.

Toledo 35 – 21 Nevada 0:28 left

Guadagni scrambles out of the pocket, runs 27 yards for a touchdown.

Toledo 35- 24 Nevada 0:05 left

Ramiz Ahmed’s field goal from 50 yards is good — a career long for Ahmed.

Third Quarter:

Toledo 35 – 31 Nevada 14:22 left

Kelton Moore runs 23 yards for a touchdown.

Toledo 42 – 31 Nevada 10:32 left

Guadagni connects with D. Johnson for a 26-yard touchdown.

Toledo 42 – 38 Nevada 10:21 left

Taua bursts up the middle for a 66-yard touchdown.

Toledo 49 – 38 Nevada 1:27 left

Guadagni connects with Cody Thompson for a 20-yard score.

Fourth Quarter:

Toledo 56 – 38 Nevada 11:56 left

Desmond Phillips connects with Thompson for a 25-yard touchdown.

Toledo 56 – 44 Nevada 8:06 left

Taua runs in for a two-yard score. Wolf Pack fail on two-point conversion.

Toledo 63 – 44 Nevada 7:26 left

Guadagni scrambles for a 34-yard touchdown.

