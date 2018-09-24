The Nevada Volleyball team returned home for the first time this season in a game against Colorado State —arguably the best team in the Mountain West Conference being the only team receiving votes in the Top 25 Coaches Poll. With a 7-4 record in non-conference play, the Wolf Pack looked to regain the momentum they had lost the previous week after back-to-back losses.

Nevada opened the match winning the first set 25-18, after taking an early 5-4 lead. Colorado State would recover taking a 7-0 start and won with relative ease 25-19. In the highly competitive third set, the Wolf Pack lead 23-22, but would ultimately fall after three straight points by the Rams. The fourth set went much like the first, also ending 25-19.

Nevada would then go on to face Wyoming two days after the hard fought loss to Colorado State. In another disheartening match, the Wolf Pack would lose in straight sets to the Cowgirls.

In the first set neither team led by more than four points as the Cowgirls would take a 24-21 lead late in the set. The Pack got within one point but fell after a kill by Tara Traphagan, 25-23. The second set was much like the first, as neither team held a lead higher than three points. But once again Nevada fell 25-23.

In the third and final set, the Cowgirls, took an commanding 8-2 lead early on. Nevada would fight back towards the end making it 24-22, thanks to a five-point streak. The efforts weren’t enough as they would lose after one final kill from Halie Mcardle.

The loss was the fourth consecutive for the Wolf Pack, and also puts Nevada into an 0-2 hole in conference.

Nevada returns to Virginia Street Gym with a 7-6 overall record, Thursday, Sept. 27, against the Boise State Broncos at 6:30 p.m.

Darion Strugs can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @dstrugs.