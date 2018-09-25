Lime expanded their business by bringing 100 Lime Scooters to Midtown, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, without getting permission from the City of Reno. Reno City Council criticized Lime for not following up with safety concerns presented at the city council meeting on Sept. 12.

The City of Reno, Sparks and UNR have classified Lime Scooters as mopeds, according to Assistant City Attorney, Jonathan Shipman, and have since banned Lime scooters.

Since then Lime has released a statement addressing safety concerns and the validity of the city’s statement.

Following the removal of the scooters, UNR was placed in a red geofence. The fence was was meant to prevent scooter riders from riding on campus, locking the device if it were to enter the area, but bike riders were also affected because the geofence locked Lime bikes, according to the RGJ.

The geofence has since been removed.

Lime scooters are still prohibited in the City of Reno and are classified as “motor vehicles” and must comply with state laws, according to Shipman

“To date, Lime has not demonstrated compliance with the operation and equipment standards for mopeds set forth in NRS Chapter 486, Motorcycles and Similar Vehicles,” Shipman said in a statement. “As such, Lime’s operation violates State law and the Franchise Agreement.”

Due to the lack of compliance with the law UNR Communications Officer, Nicole Shearer said in an email UNR will not allow Lime scooters on campus.

“Our contract with Lime requires them to demonstrate that the scooters comply with local and state regulations,” Shearer said in an email to The Nevada Sagebrush. “To date, they have not been able to satisfactorily demonstrate compliance with state law[;] therefore[,] the University is unable to allow the scooters on campus. The scooters are legally prohibited from being operated on sidewalks/walkways, [which] also precludes use on the majority of the campus.”

Shearer further explained the university is working closely with the City of Reno and Lime to address the issue. Shearer also said the university received money from the annual franchise fee.

“As part of the partnership, the University has received a portion of the annual franchise fee, which is split equally between all entities,” Shearen said “To date, we have received about $1,400. The University plans for this money to be spent on additional bike racks around campus.”

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles classifies mopeds as a “motor driven scooter that will not exceed a speed of 30 miles per hour.

“Moped” means a motor-driven scooter, motor-driven cycle or similar vehicle that is propelled by a small engine which produces not more than two gross brake horsepower, has a displacement of not more than 50 cubic centimeters or produces not more than 1500 watts final output, and is capable of a maximum speed of not more than 30 miles per hour on a flat surface with not more than 1 percent grade in any direction when the motor is engaged,” according to Nevada DMV’s website.

Lime spokesperson, Gabriel Scheer, responded to accusations in a letter sent to the City of Reno, UNR and City of Sparks. Scheer stated that the scooters may technically fall under state classification of a moped, but do not entirely meet the standards needed to classify as a moped.

“Lime’s electric scooters (“Scooters”) are not “mopeds” under applicable Nevada law,” Scheer said in a letter. “The 50 cc and 1500 watt outputs are consistent with smaller Vespa-like scooters, whereas the Scooters produce approximately 250-300 watts, well below the 1500 watt limit.”

Scheer also said Lime is dedicated to working with their partners to ensure a successful program in Northern Nevada.