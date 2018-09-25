Editor’s Note: This article contains material regarding sexual assault which may be emotional for readers. For anyone in need of assistance, the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline is accessible by calling 1-800-656-4673.

Bill Cosby is finally going to jail.

This should be expected when someone decides to report their sexual assault, but given this country’s history with prosecuting sexual predators, people held their breath to see if Cosby would be found guilty and sentenced.

While this is good news and give hope to his victims, what is so concerning is the meek parameters of his incarceration. Cosby was given to three-10 years in Pennsylvania state prison and was denied bail. He will be jailed immediately.

Tweet by the Associated Press: @AP ” BREAKING: Bill Cosby, 81, is sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault.”

CNN Correspondent, Keith Boykin points out in a Tweet that we are jailing a man once known as “America’s Dad” but are still allowing Brett Kavanaugh to be a viable option for a seat on the Supreme Court. It’s almost as if America’s priorities are jailing predatory comedians over predatory Supreme Court nominees. With a country who believes so strongly in its judiciary system, it seems backward to sentence Cosby while allowing Kavanaugh to plead his case to be a Supreme Court judge. It’s illogical to expect sexual predators to be judged and jailed based on the morality of another sexual predator.

@keithboykin: “Bill Cosby sentenced to 3- 10 years for sexual assault that took place years ago, but Brett Kavanaugh can still go to the U.S. Supreme Court without even an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.”

MSNBC Political Analyst, Zerlina Maxwell tweeted about how Cosby’s multiple decades of abuse only prove to other abusers that if they are jailed, it will take a long time to do so. Almost giving assaulters a “hall pass” to do what they please because they *might* be arrested for it.

@ZerlinaMaxwell: “A rapist named Bill Cosby is going to jail. We have to remember though that it’s a scary moment for men because now they know that if they rape like 60 women they won’t have to go to jail for long and only after decades of our culture silencing those victims.”

America has an issue with rape culture and that cultural issue has increased in the past four years because of events like the Brock Turner sexual assault case, the #MeToo Movement and the Brett Kavanaugh allegations.

The constant narrative is that we (America) want survivors of sexual harassment to feel empowered enough to report their abuse and rapes but when they come forward we ostracize them as if they did something wrong. We question a survivor’s story and ask things like “Why didn’t you tell them no?” “What were you wearing?” “Were you drinking too much?” which is not only extremely inappropriate but disrespectful.

Rape culture is caring for the predator’s life quality more than the survivors.

Rape culture is blaming survivors for what they were wearing.

Rape culture is the ignorant assumption that excessive inebriation is a reason to be assaulted.

Rape culture is believing that someone couldn’t be raped by someone they believed to be a friend.

Rape culture is having the audacity to sit and question a survivor’s story instead of believing them at face value.

Rape culture needs to end, and we need to be the ones to end it.