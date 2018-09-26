As the year anniversary passes of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the Associated Students of the University of Nevada is hosting a vigil in remembrance. The event is set to take place on Monday, Oct. 1 in front of the Joe Crowley Student Union.

ASUN and volunteers will be making flowers to give to place at an altar that will be on the first floor of the Joe. Notecards will also be made and displayed on the altar.

The vigil this coming Monday is not the first vigil that ASUN has planned in remembrance of the shooting. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 — two days after the shooting — ASUN held a vigil for the shooting. The candlelight vigil honored the victims of the massacre. At the vigil last year, so many people attended that ASUN ran out of candles and attendees had to share candles or use their phone flashlights.

Nearly a fifth of University of Nevada, Reno, students last year hailed from the Las Vegas area — approximately 4,000 according to Vice President of Student Services Shannon Ellis.

The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017 became America’s deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual. The mass shooting left 58 dead and over 850 injured. The shooter, Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., opened fire on the festival grounds from a hotel room 32 floors above. He was found dead approximately an hour later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

