By: Taylor Johnson and Olivia Ali

Original story 3:45:

On Thursday, September 27 around 3:20 p.m., students inside Ansari Business Building were advised to evacuate due to a “fire emergency”. The incident was said to have been located on the second floor of the building. Students were advised to use the stairwell instead of the elevators for their safety. Some classes were canceled due to the situation.

The fire department was called and is on the way to the building area as of print time.

Update 4:15 p.m.

The fire department arrived and upon a search of the building has allowed people to return to the building. The cause of the incident is still unknown.

People on the scene were unsure whether it was due to an actual fire, an alarm being pulled or another cause.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information is available.

Taylor Johnson and Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.