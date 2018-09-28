Public comment

Vic Redding addresses senate on 2019 legislature

Vic Redding, Vice President of Administration and Finance addressed the board on the 2019 legislature and what the Nevada System of Higher Education is going to ask of the newly elected governor. The newly elected governor is expected to give his proposal to the legislative board on Jan. 21, 2019.

The legislature is presented biannually and works in cooperation with all post secondary institutions in the state of Nevada, according to Redding.

Redding said NSHE will be asking for more funding in order to ensure more diverse summer school courses in science technology engineering and math, along with faculty compensation and performance based funding. If approved it will affect all post secondary institutions in the state.

The University of Nevada, Reno, is asking for funding in cooperative extensions. The money would go towards funding additional positions in the 4H outreach program. The 4H outreach program stands for head, heart, hands and health. The program is meant to help students across the country learn leadership, life skills and citizenship. Currently 4H has over 7 million members and is categorized as the largest out-of-school youth organization in the United States.

Appointments

Lemus, Ahmed take positions as the the new Interdisciplinary college senators

Daniela Lemus and Abrahim Ahmed both were appointed as senators for the interdisciplinary college.

Lemus is a junior on campus with a major in neuroscience. She is also double minoring in nutrition and business. Lemus presented herself to the senate looking to see academic reform and civic engagement to help make the college noticeable on campus.

Ahmed is a sophomore with a major in neuroscience. Ahmed identified the main issue in the interdisciplinary college as organization and outreach. He presented the idea of creating a website for the college and reaching out to other colleges on campus to ensure outreach.

Reports

Chief Justice Groesbeck address free speech on campus

Chief Justice Kate Groesbeck addressed how free speech has been a big issue on campus and how students don’t know what to say and what is protected under law. Groesbeck announced she would be making pamphlets of what can and cannot be said on campus.

Homecoming theme announced

Director of Event programming, Austin Lensch sent an email to the Senate announcing the homecoming theme for 2018 Homecoming Week.

The theme chosen for homecoming is “Love Our Pack” and will take place from Oct. 3 – 13. The week will feature a homecoming pageant, blood drive and Nevada versus Boise State football game.

Attorney General Moore, Senator Mata address graduation fee increase

Attorney General, Omar Moore asked the senators to tell their colleges about the graduation fee being raised from $75 to $95. The fee was proposed to be raised by Melisa Choroszy, associate vice president of Enrollment Services & Commencement on Sept. 5 due to last spring commencement being nearly $50,000 short.

Chair of the Committee on University Affairs Senator Mata said the legislation being written in they committee currently has no student opinion because no student(s) have voiced an opinion to their or to ASUN in order to include it in legislation.

Currently, the bill is in favor of the graduation fee increase.

Legislation

Senators vote to update SAS on legislative affairs

Senators voted to update the Status of the Associated Students in order to accurately represent the duties of elected officials. The update called for changing the name of Projects Coordinator to Student Outreach Coordinator.

Senator Andrew McKinney said the change in the SAS would allow for inclusiveness and allow for global outreach. The change in title name does not change the duties of what the project coordinator had, which included: lead department outreach efforts and assisting the project director.