Both the Nevada Men’s and Women’s Golf teams were in action this week for Nevada. Both teams participated in their second events of the season.

Men’s

The Nevada Men’s Golf team competed in the Husky Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 26 in Sammamish, Wash. The Wolf Pack finished second as a team in the tournament — following their third place finish from their opening tournament. Nevada finished 16 shots behind Washington — who led after each round.

Joey Vrzich led the Pack as he finished tied for second at one-over par for the tournament, just two shots back from Washington’s Robert Moran. Vrzich’s performances have earned him the honor of Mountain West Golfer of the Month — the first for the Nevada sophomore.

The Wolf Pack also got a strong performance from junior Sam Meek. Meek finished tied for ninth at seven-over par.

The other Nevada golfers finished in the top 30. Sam Harned finished tied for 21st place, Tony Gil finished tied for 23rd place — as he recorded a career low final round with a score of 70 and Stephen Osborne finished tied for 27th place with a score of 13-over par.

The men’s golf team returns to the course at the Nick Watney Invitational Oct. 1 and 2 at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera, California.

Women’s

The Women’s squad competed in the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational in Idaho on Monday, Sept. 24, and Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The Wolf Pack finished 11th out of 18 teams. Nevada was 12th after the first round, and 11th after the second round — just one shot back from being in the top ten.

Freshman Victoria Gailey and junior Jenny Krause finished six-over par tied for 29th place — the top finishers for the Pack. Krause began the final round just one stroke off the lead, but shot an 81 in the round detailing her chance at a victory. Gailey did the opposite as she shot a 69 — a collegiate best for her.

Chaithra Katamneni finished tied for 40th place with a eight-over par score, Kaitlin Collom finished tied for 63rd with a 14-over par score and Katy Rutherford round out the Pack finishing tied for 85th place in the 90 player field at 22-over par.

The women’s team is back in action at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at Highlands Ranch Golf Club next Friday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 7 in Denver.

