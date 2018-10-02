Nevada soccer’s 1-0 victory over the Air Force Falcons Friday snapped the team’s six-game winless streak. The win is also the Wolf Pack’s first win in conference play — their record now stands at 4-5-2 this season.

Freshman goalkeeper Kendal Stovall and freshman defender Kendall Riley lead the way for the Wolf Pack. Stovall recorded six saves while Riley knocked in her first goal of the season.

Air Force set the tone early in the first half, forcing the ball into Wolf Pack territory with aggressive attacks down the pitch. But Stovall kept the net empty with back-to-back saves in the 11 minute mark.

Nevada struck first in the 43rd minute, Riley found the net with a high arching shot off the assist from sophomore Hannah Souza. The score gave the Wolf Pack 1-0 lead at the halftime whistle.

The Wolf Pack’s defensive front protected their lead throughout the second half, bunching together as a unit and taking the space away from the Falcons’ offensive attack. The wind in Colorado Springs, Colorado also proved to be a factor, pushing crosses cover the crossbar on various occasions.

Stovall and the Wolf Pack defense countered relentless attacks from Air Force late in the match to preserve the win.

The Pack will continue their six-game road trip Sunday facing off against Colorado College Tigers Sunday, Sept. 30.

They return to Mackay Stadium Oct. 5 against the San Jose State Spartans.

