The Nevada Wolf Pack Volleyball team fell to .500 following a loss to the Boise State Broncos in three sets. The loss is Nevada’s fifth consecutive game and the Wolf Pack are winless in conference play at 0-3.

Boise State junior Sabryn Roberts would lead the Broncos with 14 points — including 12 kills — Roberts would also tie for second on the team with four blocks on the evening. Freshman Danielle Boss would gather a team-leading 36 assists on the evening for the Broncos.

Nevada sophomore Kayla Afoa and junior Camryn Rocha both accumulated a team-leading seven kills. Junior Jamila Minor would trail the two with six kills, adding on nine assists. Junior Dalyn Burns — one of Nevada’s primary setters — added on a team-leading 23 assists for the Pack.

Boise State would capture the first set in dominant fashion, 25-14. The Pack jumped out to an early 7-1 lead. The Broncos would overcome the early deficit, tying the match back up at 12 after a kill by senior Morgan Hughes. Boise State would cruise from there, closing the set on a 13-2 run.

Nevada would break out to an early lead once again, taking a 4-1 lead to begin the second set. After being down 19-16, the Broncos would prevail, scoring on six consecutive points – including four kills by junior Janell Walley — eventually capturing the hard-fought set, 25-22.

The Pack would come out hot again to begin the third set, taking an early 6-3 lead. The match would be back-and-forth from there. The Pack would take a 19-18 lead after a kill from redshirt freshman Hailey Maniglia. But Nevada wouldn’t score again, as Boise would score on seven consecutive points, ending the contest at 25-19.

Nevada come back to play at Virginia Street Gym against Utah State Saturday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

Matt Hanifan can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.