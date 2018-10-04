The University of Nevada, Reno, sponsored a vigil on Monday, Oct. 1, in remembrance of the mass shooting that occured in Las Vegas a year prior with the help of ASUN and Musical Therapy Club in front of Joe Crowley Student Union.

Stephen Paddock shot below into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay, resulting in 58 deaths and more than 700 injuries. The shooting became the deadliest mass shooting in American history committed by an individual.

Courtney Davis, a student at the university, explained her experience as she attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Davis and her twin sister received tickets to the event for their 21st birthday. At the event, she began to hear popping noises. Soon, participants began to scream realizing that the popping noises were gunshots. Davis and her sister escaped to the nearest exit of the event and ran towards Hooters Hotel. They hid in the hotel before their parents found them.

Students attending the university with ties from Las Vegas mourned for the city, their families and their friends.

“I had family that barely missed the tragedy. [My aunt] was on her way to the event when her flight got cancelled,” Raelyn Kendall, a participator of the vigil said.

The event featured a moment of silence for the victims, signing of a poster, a student survivor explaining her perspective of the tragedy and a candle lighting.

“I knew people I’m close with that were there,” Mia Winter, a participant of the vigil said, “and they were affected by it.”

Towards the end of the event, students lit candles honoring the victim as the Musical Therapy club begun to sing Hallelujah and Sparkle.

“I had friends that had people over there. It one of the first times I kind have been near people affected by the shooting. Really every shooting just kind of affects me in a way because it’s hard to see those kinds of things” Sen. Natasia Mata said.

ASUN recommended students to use the university’s Counseling Services if they felt they were in need of assistance with coping and mourning the massacre that took place a year ago.

Taylor Johnson can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.