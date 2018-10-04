Nevada Men’s Golf won the Nick Watney Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The win is Nevada’s first team win since the El Macero Classic in April — which was the final regular season tournament last season.

Nevada led after each of the three rounds, after jumping out to an eight stroke lead in the opening round. Heading into the final round, the Wolf Pack held an 11-shot lead. BYU was in second and shot 16-under par for the day, while the Wolf Pack shot six-under par, leaving Nevada with a narrow one-shot victory.

Joey Vrzich captured his second individual title of the season. Vrzich shot 14-under par for the tournament, shooting a 66 in both the first and second rounds. Vrzich led from start to finish and his victory of the season means for the first time since the 2000-01 season a Wolf Pack golfer has won multiple tournaments in a single season.

In the team’s best outing of the season, three other Wolf Pack players finished in the Top 15. Sam Meek finished in fifth place at 8-under par. The junior’s fifth place finish was his first top five finish of the season. Sophomore Sam Harned finished tied for sixth place at 6-under par — both being career bests. The last Top 15 finisher for Nevada was Stephen Osborne, who shot 2-under for the tournament.

The last two Nevada entries — Tony Gil and Trey Davis — both finished tied for 51st place. Gil’s score counted towards Nevada’s team score but Davis was entered as an individual.

The Wolf Pack play next in Stockton, California in the Stockton Pacific Invitational Oct. 25 through the Oct. 27 at the Reserve at Spanos Park.

