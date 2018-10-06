Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi missed practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with a lingering leg injury suffered while playing Air Force, according to Nevada Sports Net writer Chris Murray. Gangi is now doubtful to play this Saturday against the Fresno State Bulldogs. If Gangi does not suit up, back up quarterback Cristian Solano will lead Nevada out as their starter.

This would be Solano’s starting debut for Nevada. The junior quarterback has only seen limited action since joining the Pack in 2015, being used mainly as a ball carrier in head coach Jay Norvell’s offense. Solano has only a small body of work passing at the collegiate level, completing seven of his eight career pass attempts.

His high school numbers show the efficiency of a highly skilled and competent quarterback. Solano threw for more than 7,000 yards and 71 touchdowns during his days at San Fernando High School, located in the greater Los Angeles area of Southern California. He also completed 70 percent of his throws during his senior year. If Solano does indeed get the start for Nevada, he will have to continue his history of accuracy.

Currently Fresno State has the 21st ranked overall defense in the nation. The Bulldogs have a strong pass defense only allowing 192.25 yards per game and eight interceptions through four games. Solano will have his hands full if he does in fact suit up against this vaunted defense.

At the beginning of the week, William Hill Sports Book had Fresno State at minus ten and a half. Since the status of Gangi has come into question, the spread has jumped to thirteen and a half with the number expected to climb as kickoff approaches.

