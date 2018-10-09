The Nevada Women’s Golf team descended upon Denver over the weekend of Oct. 5 for the Ron Moore Intercollegiate Invitational. The tournament was attended by 16 universities from around the nation, with the Wolf Pack finishing 11th overall after three rounds of competition. Nevada would go 38-over par through the course of the three rounds.

At the end of round one, freshman Victoria Gailey lead the pack with one-over par. She followed up her performance by going even in the second. Other notable standout performances included junior Jenny Krause who ended the first round 10-over par, but rebounded strong to go one-over par in the second round.

Round three concluded with Gailey tying for ninth place overall in the tournament, finishing two-over par during the length of the tournament. Krause finished her time in Denver by tying for 50th overall.

Nevada Women’s Golf now sets their eyes on their next tournament, the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown. The tournament will be held from Sunday, Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

Ryan Freeberg can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.