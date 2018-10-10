If you’re a hopeless romantic who enjoys a good laugh like me, sit down, grab some popcorn and turn on Netflix because this is the year for us. Romantic comedies are back and they’re better than ever.

Rom-coms have always come and gone throughout the years. Every so often, a bunch are released around the same time. The ‘90s were filled with movies such as, “10 Things I Hate About You”, “She’s All That”, “Pretty Woman”, and more. While the 2000s were taken over by movies such as, “The Wedding Planner”, “50 First Dates” and “Love Actually.” Even though romantic comedies have never fully disappeared, there has been a decline. 2018 has decided to break that halt and has blessed us with a whole new generation of movies to cry and “aww” over.

Everyone keeps hating rom-coms for no reason and it’s irritating. The reason everyone hates them is because they aren’t realistic. However, that’s the point of a romantic comedy. It’s supposed to make no sense half the time and the relationships in these movies aren’t supposed to be taken seriously or realistically. That’s why they call it a romantic “comedy,” it’s just supposed to be light-hearted and give a laugh. Netflix has done great by giving us these movies that meet that standard and staying true to the romantic comedy genre.

Netflix has been one of the main contributors to this rom-com outbreak. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”,”The Kissing Booth”, and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” are only a few of the movies that have dropped over the past couple of months on Netflix, and there are more to come.

I think this is a smart financial venture from Netflix for a couple of reasons. For starters, romantic comedies haven’t been around recently, and by Netflix noticing that and making these types of movies they attract a whole group of people. They also added life back the rom-com existence, which draws a lot of attention to their company. Social media, magazines, newspapers and others have been discussing these movies and the romantic comedy hype Netflix has put us all back on. It’s a genius move on their part.

If you love a good romantic comedy, I can promise you, you won’t be disappointed in checking these ones out. They are some of the best I’ve seen in a while. Each of these movies have fulfilled the romantic comedy standard. They’re cliché, funny, and will make your heart flutter. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” even received a 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

And what makes a good rom-com even better? A heartthrob that we can all gush and fantasize over for the years to come. While Matthew McConaughey may have stolen the hearts of many in the past, Noah Centineo steals the ones of the present. Mine included.

As the male lead in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”, he has become one of the fresh faces of romantic comedies. He will even star in Netflix’s next rom-com “The Stand-In”, set to release later this year. As the number of rom-coms he stars in goes up, so does his Instagram following. Before his Netflix debut he had 790.9 thousand followers and as soon as the movies released, his Instagram following grew to 9.5 million in the span of a week. He currently has 12.8 million.

And if Netflix isn’t cutting your rom-com craving then grab the TV remote, head to the nearest Redbox or drive to the closest movie theatre. The movie industry has been giving us the selection we’ve been waiting for, for years. “Crazy Rich Asians”, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and “Love, Simon” are amazing rom-coms and are even some of the biggest movies of the year.

All these romantic comedies will not only make you cry and laugh, but they’ll have you contemplating your love life ten minutes in. So, if you’re mentally prepared for all that and have been itching for a great rom-com to watch, these movies should be perfect for you. I wish your heart the best, because mine is officially melted.

