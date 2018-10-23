Early voting has begun for the midterm elections, spurring rallying across the country for people to vote and let their voices be heard.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, Senator Bernie Sanders will be rallying on the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center Lawn at the University of Nevada, Reno. The rally will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Sen. Sanders will be rallying for the Nevada Democrats in support for U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democratic Lieutenant governor candidate Kate Marshall and other supporters. Democratic candidates from Nevada will be in attendance.

After the rally concludes, the crowd will be heading to the polls together to participate in early voting.

To attend, you must RSVP through the NV Dems at events.mobilizeamerica.io/nvdems/event/74192. The event is free to attend.

Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @OliviaNAli.