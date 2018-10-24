Nevada Women’s Soccer dropped their final two road games Friday and Sunday, extending their losing streak to seven games. With losses to Wyoming and Colorado State, the Wolf Pack fall to 4-12-2 and 1-9 in conference play.

Freshman goalkeeper Kendal Stovall’s 90 saves ranks eighth in the Nevada record book. Her 1,660 minutes in the net also ranks as the eighth-most by a keeper in Wolf Pack history as well.

Wyoming’s four goals all came in the first half in a 4-0 loss Friday, the most the Pack has given up in a half all season. Freshman Kylie Minamishin recorded four shots, including one on goal.

The only shot on goal during the second half came off the foot of Kendal Riley, whose shot flew just over the crossbar.

Following a tough defeat, Nevada fell late to Colorado State 1-0 Sunday afternoon. The Rams outshot the Wolf Pack 7-2 in the opening half, but Stovall kept a clean sheet with six saves, until the final minutes.

In the 88th minute, Caeley Lordemann drilled a shot past Stovall, for the only goal of the match. Freshman Casey Crawford led Nevada with two shots and one on goal.

During their seven-game losing streak, the Pack has been outscored 3-16. Various struggles include an inability to score goals. They have scored two or more goals just four times this season, their latest dating all the way back to Sept. 7 against Sacramento State.

Nevada’s regular-season finale will be in Mackay Stadium Friday, Oct. 26 in a rivalry against the UNLV Rebels.

