Nevada Volleyball struggled in this week’s slate, losing in both of their two home matchups versus Fresno State and San Diego State. They fell to 8-13 overall, with one win in 10 conference affairs.

In the first matchup, the Pack team fell short to Fresno State for their fifth consecutive loss, this time in four sets, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-11.

Sophomore Kayla Afoa led the offensive attack once again for the Pack with the team-high 18 kills on 38 attempts, while junior Camryn Rocha was second on the team, tallying eight kills on 24 attempts.

Junior Dalyn Burns racked up a team-high 25 assists on the evening, while sophomore McKayla Wuensch accumulated 19 of her own.

The first set was all Nevada from the start. The Pack jumped out to a quick 7-5 lead, then scoried four consecutive points, extending their lead to 11-5. The Bulldogs would trim Nevada’s lead to 21-18 after a Nevada error, but the Pack escaped the set with a 25-21 victory after a kill by Rocha. Nevada tallied 18 kills on 51 total attacks, their highest mark of the game.

Fresno State hit for a game-high .382 hit percentage in the second set, accumulating 17 kills on 34 total attacks. The set resulted in the opposite fashion than it did in the first set. Fresno jumped out to a 10-5 lead after a kill by junior Taylor Slover. Fresno held a 22-15 lead, but Nevada converted on six consecutive points, trimming the lead to one point. Fresno persevered, winning the set 25-21, converting on the next three points.

Much like the second set, Nevada trailed 11-5 to begin the third set. Later in the set, Fresno converted on six consecutive opportunities — four of which were errors by the Pack — extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 19-8. Nevada trimmed the lead to 23-18, but the Bulldogs would win the set, 25-21.

Nevada fell apart in the fourth set. The Bulldogs raced to a 11-4 lead, and wouldn’t look back. The Pack’s errors cost them throughout this set — racking up 12 total errors — which was higher than their 11 total points. The Bulldogs converted on 14 of the final 21 points, winning the set in dominant fashion, 25-11.

Nevada played their second affair on Saturday, falling to SDSU, dropping their six consecutive, falling in four sets: 28-26, 12-25, 25-22, 25-20

Afoa notched her 12th double-double of her sophomore campaign, tallying a team-leading 14 kills and 15 digs. Sophomore Sam Hayward trailed Afoa with 13 kills, while Kili Robins had 10 of her own.

Dalyn Burns notched 27 assists and 13 digs, for her third double-double of the season in Saturday’s loss. Sophomore McKayla Wuensch trailed with 15 assists, also tallying a season-high 4 aces.

Nevada jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the first set, after a kill by freshman Kili Robins. Nevada later extended the lead to 20-13 — but the Aztecs tallied six consecutive points — cutting the lead 20-19. SDSU took a 24-23 lead after a kill by Hannah Turnland, putting the Aztecs in prime position to finish the set. Shiloh Peleras would respond right back, tying the game at 24. The Aztecs persevered, finishing off the hard fought set 28-26. San Diego State captured a game-high 23 kills on 45 total attacks, translating to a .422 hit percentage.

Nevada dominated in the second set. The Pack only committed two errors, while tallying 17 kills on 28 attempts, translating to a .536 hit percentage, which led both teams. The set began with a back-and-forth battle, as Nevada took a 9-7 lead. Nevada rallied, scoring 7 out of the next 9 points — taking a 16-9 lead — forcing an Aztec timeout. Nevada’s offense continued to dominate throughout, taking the set 25-12.

The third set was be much closer. No team had more than a four point streak. SDSU led 17-13, but Nevada cut the lead to 18-17 after a couple of errors from the Aztecs. The Aztecs pulled away to win the set, 25-22.

The Aztecs jumped out to a 9-4 lead to begin the fourth set. Nevada cut their lead to 14-13 after a kill by Hayward, but the Aztecs pulled away once again later in the set, commanding a 19-15 lead. The Aztecs wouldn’t look back, winning the set 25-20.

Nevada hits the road once again for their next two contests, taking on Boise State on Thursday, Oct. 25, and Utah State on Sunday.

