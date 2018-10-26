Nevada Wolf Pack senior forward Caleb Martin has been selected to the Associated Press preseason All-American team. This award gives recognition to the top small forward in Division-1 men’s college basketball. He is the first player in school history to earn the honor.

Martin tied for the final spot on the team with Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ. The other for players on the All-American team are North Carolina’s Luke Maye, Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, ESPN No. 1 class of 2018 recruit R.J. Barrett from Duke and Dedric Lawson of Kansas.

Last season, Martin was named 2017-18 Mountain West Player of the Year as he helped steer the Wolf Pack to their second consecutive Mountain West regular-season championship and Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Martin’s 18.9 points per game lead the Pack while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and was among the conference leaders making 40.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. He lead the team in scoring in 16 games and posted double figures in 33 games.

Nevada will host San Francisco State Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in their final exhibition game of the season. They will make their regular season debut Nov. 6 against BYU. Nevada is ranked No. 7 in the AP preseason poll.

