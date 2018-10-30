The midterm election is just a week away, and as expected, Nevada college campuses have been hit hard by organizations and politicians trying to register and inspire people to vote. Just over the last few weeks, MSNBC, Bernie Sanders, Jackie Rosen and others have been on campus actively seeking student opinions and votes. No one can walk 50 feet on this campus without being asked if they’re registered or have voted — and they’re right to ask, because readers, our generation is terrible at voting.

While Nevada has broken records for voter turnout during early voting this midterm season, exit polls show only 11 percent of 18 to 25-year-olds have voted. For an age demographic that is extremely vocal on Twitter about issues affecting them, we do not actively help change these issues.

A lot of people our age give the excuse that they don’t vote because their vote doesn’t matter. As much as it seems that way, that’s entirely wrong. All these people, these organizations, and these politicians would not actively seek our vote if we did not have the power to change things. No matter where you identify on the political spectrum, there’s always a reason to vote, and clearly, we need some inspiration to get to the polls, so here are just a few reasons why all of us should vote on or before November 6.

Money

Money is something every human being is concerned with — where is it going? How is it being raised? Do I have a say in how it is spent?

Spoiler alert to the last question: yes. Your vote determines if there are tax cuts, tax breaks and how the government is spending that money. Almost every ballot question has to do with placing money in the hands of someone — whether that be someone on government assistance, someone running energy companies or even money being sent to you by the government.

If you want to be in control of where your money goes, you need to vote.

Healthcare

Healthcare has been front and center in the political arena, especially after Obamacare was put into place. Our current government is working to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a new healthcare system. However, the question remains about what this new system looks like that can challenge and/or replace Obamacare. You have a say to make a change to the healthcare system, no matter what that change is, or to keep it as is. For those of us on our parent’s health care plan, it will not last forever, and your vote could determine your future.

Gun Control

Another big issue at the forefront of the political arena is gun control. Whether recent mass shootings have inspired your hatred for guns or have made you hold on to yours tighter, your vote can determine who will go and advocate for your stance, no matter what side of the issue you’re on.

Education

Education is such a broad topic and there are many sub-issues that come along with it but at the end of the day education matters. As too many students know, college costs a lot of money. So what do we do about it? Do we suck it up? Do we make college free? Is there a middle ground? That’s for you to decide with your vote.

No matter who you are, someone in the history of our country has advocated for your right to vote, and we have all earned that right. Now it’s time we utilize it. We even made it easy for you with a list of resources below. Put your vote where your mouth is and get to the polls. We’ll see you there.

Resources

Nevada Absentee Ballot Request Form (deadline Oct. 30): https://www.vote.org/absentee-ballot/nevada/

California Absentee Ballot Request Form (deadline Oct. 30): https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/vote-by-mail/pdf/vote-by-mail-application.pdf

Nevada Ballot Guide: https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/files/18_election_files/18_ballot_questions_public_book.pdf

California Ballot Guide: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-measures/qualified-ballot-measures/

Washoe County Polling Locations: https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/files/18_election_files/2018_gen_polls_precincts.pdf

The Editorial Board can be reached at mpurdue@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.