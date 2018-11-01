PUBLIC COMMENT

RTC proposes U-Pass partnership with UNR

Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County Trip Reduction Analyst, Scott Miklos presented to the Associated Students of the University of Nevada about the possibility of bringing a U-Pass program to the University of Nevada, Reno. According to Miklos, the U-Pass is program made for university students, staff and faculty to access public transit in the city with no additional charge.

Miklos said students will show their student identifications to the driver and be let on without charge.

Miklos said the program can be funded four different ways. The first is including the program in student fees, which will cost anywhere from $5 – $8 a semester, according to Miklos. The next ways of funding would be from parking revenue or through parking fine revenue. The last proposed way was through the universities general funds.

In order for the program to commence there needs to be support and permission from RTC, students, ASUN and UNR. According to Miklos, RTC is in support of bringing the program to UNR, but needs to conduct a survey to evaluate student support.

Director of Sustainability, Sierra Jickling, will be creating a U-Pass committee with ASUN Senators to create and conduct the survey.

Miklos said, if there is enough support the program can begin as soon as January 1. In the event the U-Pass is to be funded by student fees the program will be implemented for the 2019-20 school year.

As of Fall 2018 the program has been implemented at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada.

REPORTS

President Jackson, Senator Rogers address accessibility concerns

ASUN President Hannah Jackson and Senator Jennifer Rogers addressed accessibility concerns after a Nevada Sagebrush article reported on six open investigations of the university for not being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

President Jackson said Facilities Services conducted a barrier study to assess 14 facilities associated with UNR. She added the student highlighted four key points ranging from accessible parking to restroom facilities.

President Jackson encouraged the Senate to report any facilities that are not ADA compliant.

Senator Rogers said after reading the article, she met with Facility Services and did a walkthrough of the William J. Raggio College of Education to see where the college was not ADA compliant and how to better help students with physical handicaps.

Speaker Pro-Tempore Savannah Hughes added that menstrual hygiene dispensers that requires a student to pull a tampon out are not ADA compliant. Hughes further encouraged senators to report this violation.

Jickling to oversee U-Pass Committee

Sierra Jickling, Director of Sustainability, said she will be creating and overseeing a subcommittee dedicated to U-Pass initiatives. The subcommittee will be made up of ASUN Senators.

The committee will first be creating and conducting a survey to evaluate the amount of student support there is in the university.

Jickling further said the U-Pass program would help the university’s goal, No Walls 2025, which is dedicated to student success and community outreach.

Jickling asked senators to encourage student to apply for the Sustainable Nevada Initiative Fund grant program. The grant is awarded to students to enhance sustainability on campus.

LEGISLATION

Parliamentarian to train ASUN officers on Robert’s Rules

Senators voted to update the Statues of the Associated Students to accurately represent the duties of the Parliamentarian. The update added it is the parliamentarians duty to train ASUN officer on Robert’s Rules of Order.

Robert’s Rules of Order, is a parliamentary procedure used in deliberations and keeping order in meetings. The procedure is used by ASUN and at most open meetings in the state.

Andrew Mendez can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush