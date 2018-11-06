After election results were withheld by the Nevada Secretary of State until every voter waiting in line — some waiting in line for 2.5 hours past when polls closed at 7 p.m. — voted, it appears Jackie Rosen (D) won incumbent Dean Heller’s (R) seat in the Senate and Steve Sisolak (D) beat out Adam Laxalt (R) for governor. These results are as of 11:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Washoe and Clark Counties — Nevada’s largest counties and usually the most influential in past elections — have been accounted for, and only five smaller counties remain uncounted.

The results as of 11:19 p.m. in Nevada’s key races and ballot questions are below.

Senate

Heller (R) — 44 percent

Rosen (D) — 51 percent

Governor

Laxalt (R)— 44 percent

Sisolak (D) — 50 percent

Question 1: Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) remove existing provisions that require the Legislature to provide certain statutory rights for crime victims; and (2) adopt in their place certain expressly stated constitutional rights that crime victims may assert throughout the criminal or juvenile justice process?

Yes — 61 percent

No — 39 percent

Question 2: Shall the Sales and Use Tax Act of 1955 be amended to provide an exemption from the taxes imposed by this Act on the gross receipts from the sale and the storage, use or other consumption of feminine hygiene products?

Yes — 57 percent

No — 42 percent

Question 3: Shall Article 1 of the Nevada Constitution be amended to require the Legislature to provide by law for the establishment of an open, competitive retail electric energy market that prohibits the granting of monopolies and exclusive franchises for the generation of electricity?

Yes — 33.5 percent

No — 66. 5 percent

Question 4: Shall Article 10 of the Nevada Constitution be amended to require the Legislature to provide by law for the exemption of durable medical equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, and mobility enhancing equipment prescribed for use by a licensed health care provider from any tax upon the sale, storage, use, or consumption of tangible personal property?

Yes — 68 percent

No — 32 percent

Question 5: Shall Chapter 293 of the Nevada Revised Statutes be amended to establish a system that will automatically register an eligible person to vote, or update that person’s existing Nevada voter registration information, at the time the person applies to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles for the issuance or renewal of any type of driver’s license or identification card, or makes a request to change the address on such a license or identification card, unless the person affirmatively declines in writing?

Yes — 60 percent

No — 40 percent

Question 6: Shall Article 4 of the Nevada Constitution be amended to require, beginning in calendar year 2022, that all providers of electric utility services who sell electricity to retail customers for consumption in Nevada generate or acquire incrementally larger percentages of electricity from renewable energy resources so that by calendar year 2030 not less than 50 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by each provider to its retail customers in Nevada comes from renewable energy resources?

Yes — 60 percent

No — 40 percent

Additionally, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve claimed her seat once again in a landslide victory over challenger Eddie Lorton by a margin of 65 to 35 percent.

A more comprehensive look at the election results will follow this report.

Olivia Ali and Madeline Purdue can be reached at mpurdue@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.