SENATE

In a highly-publicized race for Senator of Nevada, Democrat Jacky Rosen beat Republican incumbent Dean Heller by a percentage of 50.4 to 45.4

Jacky Rosen served as a United States Representative for Nevada’s third district prior to serving her new position as Nevada’s Senate representative.

Rosen tweeted, “After our long journey on this campaign together, I’m humbled, honored, and deeply grateful to serve as Nevada’s next Senator! I’ll wake up every day ready to fight for Nevada’s families. I got into politics to make a difference, and I will always carry your stories with me.”

Rosen’s platform includes better funding for education, protection of the environment, federal government reform, reform health care, immigration reform, to protect Nevada’s economy, national security, to support Social Security and Medicare, help veterans and advocate for women’s protective rights.

Nevada now has two female senators, Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto.

The US Senate retains its Republican majority with 55 seats while Democrats have 44 seats.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

In the House of Representatives district two race, Republican incumbent Mark E. Amodei won against Democrat Clint Koble with a percentage of 59 percent to 42 percent.

Amodei served as a representative of district two for Congress since 2011. He previously served in Nevada’s Assembly between 1997 to 1999 and in the Nevada Senate between 1999 to 2010.

Amodei’s platform includes education reform, protections for the environment, health care, the right to bear arms and immigration control

Other elected House of Representative members includes Democrat Dina Titus, Democrat Susie Lee and Democrat Steven Horsford.

The House of Representatives now has a Democrat majority. The Democrats hold 225 seats while Republicans hold 197. Because the Senate’s majority is Republican and the House of Representatives majority is Democrat, Congress is now divided. A similar incident happened during the 2010 midterm elections.

Women hold a record of 121 seats in U.S. Congress. Women candidate won 62 percent of the districts this election cycle.

NEVADA STATE GOVERNOR

In the governor race, Democrat Steve Sisolak won against Republican Adam Paul Laxalt with a percentage of 58 percent to 42 percent.

Sisolak tweeted, “We did it! I’m honored by your support and honored to serve as the 30th governor of our great state. I’m ready, Nevada — now let’s get to work.”

Sisolak previously served as the Clark County Commission chairman.

Sisolak’s platform includes education reform, diversifying the economy, affordable health care and protection of Medicaid.

Nationally, 25 Republican and 23 Democrat governors were voted into office.

NEVADA STATE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democrat Kate Marshall won against Republican Michael Roberson with a percentage of 50 percent to 44 percent.

Kate Marshall tweeted,” It’s an honor to be Lt. Governor-Elect and a special honor to be our state’s first Latina LG. I can’t wait to get to work for all Nevadans in Carson City! Thank you to @RobersonForNV for a hard-fought race and to everyone who made our victory possible. We did it!”

The Lieutenant Governor is the second-highest position in the executive branch of the state. This position takes on the role of Governor if anything were to happen to them.

NEVADA SECRETARY OF STATE

As of print time, Barbara K Cegavske, a Republican incumbent, was ahead against Democrat Nelson Araujo with a percentage of 48.90 to 48.25.

Statewide Secretary of State’s primary duties are to keep public records, registering businesses and recording the public acts of the governor.

NEVADA STATE TREASURER

Republican Bob Beers won against Democrat Zach Conine with a percentage of 48 to 47.

NEVADA STATE CONTROLLER

Democrat Catherine Byrne won against Republican incumbent Ron Knecht with a percentage of 49 to 47.

NEVADA STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrat Aaron Ford won against Republican Wes Duncan with a percentage of 47.2 to 46.8.

STATE SENATE

Julia Ratti, a Democrat incumbent, won against Independent Charlene Y. Young with a percentage of 70 to 30 in Nevada State Senate District 13.

Ben Kieckhefer, a Republican incumbent, won against Democrat Tina Davis-Hersey with a percentage of 56 percent to 41 percent in Nevada State Senate District 16

Republican Ira Hansen won against Democrat Wendy Boszak with a percentage of 61 to 40 in Nevada State Senate District 14

STATE ASSEMBLY

Democrat Sarah Peters won unopposed in Nevada State Assembly District 24

Jill Tolles, a Republican incumbent, won against Democrat Gregory J. Shorts with a percentage of 59 to 41 in Nevada State Assembly District 25

Lisa Krasner, a Republican incumbent, won against Democrat June Joseph with a percentage of 57 to 43 in Nevada State Assembly District 26.

Teresa Benitez-Thompson, a Democrat incumbent, won unopposed in Nevada State Assembly District 27.

Michael Sprinkle, a Democrat incumbent, won unopposed in Nevada State Assembly District 30

Democrat Richard ‘Skip’ Daly won against Jill Ann Dickman with a percentage of 52 to 48 in Nevada State Assembly District 31.

Republican Alexis M. Hansen won against Democrat Paula Povilaitis with a percentage of 71 to 29 in Nevada State Assembly District 32.

Al Kramer, a Republican incumbent, won against Democrat Autumn Zemke with a percentage of 59 to 41 for Nevada State Assembly District 40.

Nevada became the first state to have a female-majority legislation.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

Elissa Cadish won against Terry Tao with a percentage of 53 to 26 for Nevada Supre Court Justice Seat C.

Abbi Silver won unopposed for Nevada Supre Court Justice Seat F.

Incumbent Lidia Stiglich won against Matthew Harter with a percentage of 55 to 27 for Nevada Supre Court Justice Seat C.

This is the first time in Nevadan history that the state has a woman majority seat holding on the statewide Supreme Court.

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

Incumbent Kathleen Drakulich won unopposed for District Court Judge, District 2, Department 1.

Incumbent, Dixie Grossman won against Aaron Brushur with a percentage of 58 to 42 for District Court Judge, District 2, Department 2.

Incumbent Egan Walker won unopposed for District Court Judge, District 2, Department 7.

Incumbent Barry Breslow won unopposed for District Court Judge, District 2, Department 8

WASHOE DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Chris Hick, a Republican incumbent, won unopposed

WASHOE COUNTY ASSESSOR

As of print time, Michael E. Clark, a Republican incumbent, was winning against Democrat Hugh ‘Chip’ Evans with a percentage of 50.15 to 49.85

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR

Don Cavallo, a Republican incumbent, won against democrat Vertia Black Prothro with a percentage of 53 to 47.

WASHOE COUNTY RECORDER

Democrat Kalie Work won against Republican incumbent Lawrence Burtness with a percentage of 52 to 48

WASHOE COUNTY TREASURER

Tammi Davis, a Republican incumbent, won against democrat Mattew R. Buehler with a percentage of 53 to 47

WASHOE COUNTY CLERK

Nancy Parent, a Republican incumbent, won against Democrat Emil Todorache with a percentage of 55 to 45

WASHOE COUNTY COMMISSION

Bob Lucey, a Republican incumbent, won against Democrat Stephan Wolgast with a percentage of 54 to 46 for Washoe County Commission, District 2.

Kitty K. Jung, a Democrat incumbent, won against Republican Bill Johnson with a percentage of 68 to 31 for Washoe County Commission, District 3.

Jeanne Herman, a Republican incumbent, won against Lindsy Judd with a percentage of 52 to 48 for Washoe County Commission, District 5.

CONSTABLE, INCLINE VILLAGE

Hans R. Keller, a Republican incumbent, won unopposed.

INCLINE VILLAGE GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

Kendra W. Wong, an incumbent, won against incumbent Tim G. Callicrate with a percentage of 26 to 25.

VERDI TV DISTRICT

Nancy E. Zunino, an incumbent, won against Hud Horton with a percentage of 34 to 22

SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE

Ellen Minetto won against Dian Vanderwell with a percentage of 61 to 39 for School Board Trustee, District B.

Andrew Benjamin Caudill won against Debra Smith Feemster with a percentage of 52 to 48 for School Board Trustee, District C.

Jacqueline Calvert won against Jeffery Church with a percentage of 54 to 46 for School Board Trustee, District F- At Large.

PALOMINO VALLEY GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

Greg Dennis, an incumbent, won against Larry J. Johnson with a percentage of 22.12 to 21.88

SHERIFF

Darin Balaam won against Heidi Howe with a percentage of 54 to 46.

SUN VALLEY GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

Sandra Ainsworth, an incumbent, won against incumbent Susan Severt with a percentage of 32 to 25.

CITY OF RENO MAYOR

Hillary Schieve, an incumbent, won against Eddie Lorton with a percentage of 65 to 36. This will be her second term as Mayor.

RENO CITY ATTORNEY

Karl S. Hall, an incumbent, won against John J. Kadlic with a percentage of 53 to 47.

RENO CITY COUNCIL, WARD 2

Naomi Duerr, an incumbent, won against Joe Lawrence with a percentage of 61 to 39 for Reno City Council, Ward 2.

Bonnie Weber won against incumbent Paul D. Mckenzie with a percentage of 57 to 43 for Reno City Council, Ward 4.

Ballot Question Results

Question 1: Rights for Crime Victims

Nevada residents voted to amend requirements which allowed certain existing statutory rights for victims of crime and be replaced with stated congressional rights crime victims can use through the criminal justice process. This amendment named “Victim’s Bill of Rights” is based on a California ballot question called “Marsy’s Law”.

Yes – 61 No – 39

Question 2: Tax Exemption on Feminine Hygiene Products

Nevada residents voted to amend the Sales and Use Tax Act of 1955 to exempt a tax on the sale and storage of feminine hygiene products.

Yes – 56 No – 44

Question 3: Energy Deregulation

Nevada residents voted to not amend legislation which requires the establishment of competitive, open retail electric companies and the disestablishment of a monopoly.

Yes – 33 No – 67

Question 4: Tax Exemption of Medical Equipment

Nevada residents voted to amend Nevada legislation which exempts a sales tax on medical equipment prescribed by a health care provider.

Yes – 67 No – 33

Question 5: Automatic Voter Registration at the DMV

Nevada residents voted to create a system which automatically registers an eligible voter when they submit a new change of address for a driver’s license or state identification card.

Yes – 60 No – 40

Question 6: Renewable Energy

Nevada residents voted to amend the Nevada Constitution so that it requires commercial electricity providers to incrementally acquire a large percentage of electricity from a renewable energy source which plans on going into effect in 2022.

Yes – 59 No – 41