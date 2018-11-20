PUBLIC COMMENT

Assistant Chief Tom Renwick addresses crime statistics on campus

Police Services Assistant Chief Tom Renwick presented the Associated Students of the University of Nevada statistics on crime affecting campus. In addition, he provided statistical evidence to show where the University of Nevada, Reno, stands in terms of safety according to the 2018 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.

Renwick said violent crime is low on campus but property crimes are the most prevalent on campus. Renwick said most thefts have been surrounding bikes. He added the increase in theft of bikes is due to students not property locking their bikes.

Senators then proceeded to ask if the Swastika carved in Peavine Hall was classified as a hate crime. Renwick said a hate crime has to target a group, nationality, race or religion, but the carving of the Swastika is not necessarily classified as a hate crime.

Senator Amaya and Senator Feil then addressed Renwick saying the graffiti of swastikas in the Church Fine Arts was classified as a hate crime. Senators voiced confusion on the difference between the two incidents.

Renwick continued his report by addressing sexual violence on campus. Renwick said reports related to sexual violence have been minimal and said Police Services believe it is underreported. He added it is the job of Police Services to ensure students feel safe on campus, but with current numbers reported the university is a safe campus.

Nevada Alumni Association proposes career exploration

Members of the Nevada Alumni Association and the Young Alumni Chapter presented the possibility of creating a series of career tours with students and young alumni in the area to show students job opportunities in the Reno-Tahoe area.

Vick Wowo of the Young Alumni Chapter said it is the job of the chapter to engage the current student body with alumni.

Wowo said the first tour is expected to take place Feb. 1 at Microsoft and NV Energy. He added that despite the companies’ technology focus, the tours are open for all academic disciplines.

Amy Carothers, director of alumni relations, said alumni in the area are willing to help students and are constantly asking how to get involved.

REPORTS

President Jackson addresses Town Hall

ASUN President Hannah Jackson addressed the Senate in regard to the Town Hall that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 7, where students led a discussion on events related to hate and discrimination on campus.

President Jackson said she will be meeting with the Senate this week to discuss the issues brought up by students and to clarify the issues in order to work fast to address them properly. President Jackson added she will also be meeting with Title IX and Dean of Students Kimberly Thomas to discuss students’ concerns.

On Monday, Nov. 26, ASUN will be hosting another town hall with the Residence Hall Association to discuss issues in the residence halls. The town hall will be held in Great Basin Hall and is open to the public.

Worrall address affordable housing

Director of Legislative Affairs, Katie Worrall reported to the Senate that after seeing a photo posted by Nevada Humanities on Saturday, Nov. 3, on Instagram showing tents set up next to an apartment building, she felt it necessary to address the Senate on housing insecurities among students.

According to the 2018 Campus-Wide Civic Engagement Survey, 83 of the 4,160, students surveyed said they do not have a home and 30 percent of students have difficulty paying rent.

Worrall said due to the insecurities students expressed she is planning on hosting an event centered around teaching students about affordable housing. The event will address why the housing market in Reno is rising and hear testimonies of students on their housing difficulties. Worrall added the testimonies will be shared with local governments and the university.

RESIGNATION

Senator April Wilday resigns from the College of Liberal Arts

Former ASUN Senator April Wilday sent a statement to the Senate and announced she is resigning from being a senator for the College of Liberal Arts.

Due to chronic mental and physical conditions, Wilday said she was not able to fulfill her duties as a senator and has since registered with the Disability Resource Center.

LEGISLATION

Senate votes to oppose new Latin Honor Requirements

Senators voted to oppose new Latin Honors requirements that would require all colleges on campus use the same qualifications for students to qualify and graduate with this distinction.

Senator Hannah Hudson said the new criteria would cause confusion between the various colleges at UNR and create an imbalance between the number of students receiving Latin Honors.

Latin Honors is a distinction given at graduation to the top 10 percent of students in their respective colleges based on grade point averages and credits received at the university.

If the new criteria was implemented, the percentage of students receiving this distinction in the spring 2019 graduation would rise to 13.66 percent as opposed to 6.54 percent, according to the legislation.

The resolution further stated a copy of the resolution will be sent to Provost Dr. Kevin R. Carman, all university deans and the President of the University, Marc Johnson.

Andrew Mendez can be reached at andrewmendez@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.