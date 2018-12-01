University Police Services shared an announcement with students, staff and faculty of the University of Nevada, Reno of a reported assault near campus.

The assault was reported to have happened around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30 in the parking lot east of the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center.

According to the announcement, the man was a white male between 20 and 30 years of age, had a raspy voice, smelled of cigarettes, and stood around six feet tall.

Any information on the suspect should contact 911 or the University Police Services at 775-334-COPS.

This is a developing story.

