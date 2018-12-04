The Nevada basketball program received a dose of the classic good news, bad news in regard to senior point guard Lindsey Drew. On Thursday, Nov. 29, it was announced by head coach Eric Musselman that Drew was cleared for full practice. Drew has been limited in practice as he recovers from his ruptured achilles.

While his achilles may be fully healed, the bad news comes as it was also announced that Drew would not be able to practice right away due to a separate injury. Drew recently injured his hip which is keeping him off the court.

The Wolf Pack have 23 games remaining in the regular season. Musselman said before the season that the decision on whether Drew will play or redshirt this season will come in January or February. Drew has the possibility of adding depth this year to an already talented roster or being a veteran leader on next year’s squad.

