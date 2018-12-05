Nevada wide receiver McLane Mannix and safety Nephi Sewell are the two most recent players who will leave the football program at the University of Nevada, Reno. They follow tight end Trevion Armstrong, who announced he was transferring on Nov. 14.

Mannix, the sophomore receiver, has not indicated whether he will transfer or not. He will be leaving due to personal reasons, he announced Sunday night via Twitter.

Coming out of high school, the 5’9” receiver received offers from Vanderbilt, Air Force and Army. Mannix originally committed to Vanderbilt, but de-committed and joined Nevada on signing day. Mannix has appeared in each of the 24 games since joining Nevada.

Mannix was selected to the Freshman All-American Team by the Football Writers Association of America, hauling in 57 receptions and 778 yards with six touchdowns last season. Among freshmen, Mannix was second in touchdowns, fifth in receiving yards and fourth in touchdowns.

Mannix caught 50 receptions for 875 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns this season.

Coach Jay Norvell told Nevada Sports Net Monday night that sophomore Nephi Sewell has not reported for the bowl preparation practices, and is expected to transfer this coming offseason.

Sewell was the first player to verbally commit under Jay Norvell, picking Nevada over Washington State, Weber State and Southern Utah. Sewell reportedly told Norvell that he was “homesick,” wanting to play closer to home. His brother, Gabriel plans on staying with the team next season for his senior year.

A two-year starter at safety, the 5’11” sophomore started in eight of the eleven games last season, recording 58 total tackles and has 4.5 tackles for loss. So far this season, Sewell has recorded 53 tackles with six tackles for loss.

Neither will play in Nevada’s bowl game against Arkansas State, which will be on Dec. 29 at 10:15 a.m.

Matt Hanifan can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.