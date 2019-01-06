Lindsey Drew has underwent surgery on his hip on Wednesday, Dec. 12, and will officially be out for the 2018-19 season. He will redshirt and play next season.

Drew ruptured his achilles last February against Boise State, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Although Drew has not appeared so far this season, he was recently cleared for full practice. He injured his hip while rehabbing his prior injury.

Drew, a three-year starter, averaged 8.1 points per game, 4.3 assists per game and 4.1 rebounds per game in 27 games last year.

Drew was Musselman’s first recruit, averaging a career 6.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game.

The senior guard will join Jalen Harris in the backcourt — a transfer from Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility left after sitting out this season — Nisre Zouzoua and Jazz Johnson. Drew will also be joined three big men, Jordan Brown — if he decides to stay and not enter the NBA Draft— Vincent Lee and K.J. Hymes. Drew’s expected to become the leader of this young squad, considering the six seniors the Pack will be losing after this season.

