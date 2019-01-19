Zach Wurm, a reserve guard for Nevada’s men’s basketball team, was arrested early Sunday morning and is facing two charges — a misdemeanor DUI and destruction of property, valued between $250 – $5,000. He was booked by Washoe County Sheriff’s office at 4:08 a.m. According to booking documents from the sheriff’s office, a court date has been set for Thursday, Jan. 17 to address both charges.

“Our department is aware of this incident and we are gathering further information at this time,” Nevada spokesperson Chad Hartley said.

Wurm is an alum of Bishop Manogue — a Catholic high school in the Reno area. Wurm went on to attend Menlo College, a small private college in Atherton, California. He transferred to Nevada in his second semester. This is his first season of eligibility with the Pack, being forced to sit out the 2017-2018 season due to the NCAA transfer rules. He has seen the court sparingly, only clocking in three minutes over two games — he has yet to record a single stat with the team.

The arrest comes the morning after the Wolf Pack were handed their first loss of the season. Nevada fell to New Mexico, ending their run at an undefeated season. Wurm did not appear in the game.

