The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine is expanding their health care services to provide more clinical education opportunities for their students by 2020.

UNR Med recently bought a three-story building on Moana Lane for $9 million dollars and intends to focus the use of the building on clinical practices.

Northern Nevadans will be able to receive family medical care, women’s health care, specialty care in endocrinology, psychiatry, geriatrics, labs and x-ray services at the new facility.

“This new modern and enlarged facility will provide more convenient and expanded access to community-based care, more accessible parking, an expanded number of clinicians providing care, and a variety of clinical services in one location,” said Jeremy Alltop, Senior Associate Dean of Administration and Finance of UNR Med. “The facility will enable UNR Med to hire additional faculty physicians and advanced practice professionals to meet the needs of our community. Medical students, physician assistant students, and medical residents will benefit through enhanced and modern clinical education space.”

The facility will accept most commercial insurances and government-sponsored plans such as Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare. MBA Architecture + Design is designing the facility.

“Many UNR students receive care at the Student Health Center and that care will continue to be provided in the same location as it is today,” Alltop said. “Additionally, Nevada undergraduates who are pre-med, or may be considering a pre-med track should know that UNR Med ranks as the No. 7 most affordable medical school for in-state students, in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by U.S. News & World Report.”

UNR Med’s expansion to the new building will come alongside the school’s 50th anniversary.

“Last May, the school embarked on a year-long, community-wide celebration themed ‘Unrivaled history. Unlimited future.’ that will conclude at UNR Med’s Hooding Ceremony in May 2019,” Alltop said. “UNR Med is commemorating five decades of excellence in medical education that has resulted in training more than 3,100 physicians with approximately 40 percent practicing in Nevada.”

The School of Medicine plans to host a few events to commemorate their anniversary such as Match Day, 50th Anniversary Golden Gala, Class of 2019 Alumni Welcome Reception and the Class of 2019 Hooding Ceremony.

More information regarding events to commemorate the anniversary can be found at https://med.unr.edu/.

Taylor Johnson can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.