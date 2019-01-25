PUBLIC COMMENT

President Johnson addresses university expansion

University of Nevada, Reno President Marc Johnson came to Senate to discuss the context of university expansion in the Gateway District.

The Gateway District refers to historic homes on the south end of the university which were meant to be relocated to allow for campus expansion. The relocation of these homes came to halt late November 2018.

Johnson said the university has done their best to relocate the historic homes, but due to lack of resources from the City of Reno and the state of Nevada, the last option is to potentially demolish the homes.

The university’s expansion projects have been approved since 2014 by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents. The City of Reno accepted the projects in April 2016.

Executive Director of External Relations Heidi Gansert said university authorities have contacted the City of Reno, Washoe County and the State of Nevada and found the renovation of the home would cost approximately $415,000 per home and approximately $60-100,000 to relocate each home.

Gansert added six of the 12 homes have historical significance and university officials have prioritized the relocation of the six homes. Two of the homes are expected to be moved by individual buyers.

Once the homes are removed the expansion would consist of two new life sciences building, a parking garage, and a new business building.

Johnson added the relocation of the homes must be done promptly to ensure construction takes places on time but has no intention on demolishing the properties if other options are available.

APPOINTMENTS

Florence selected Assistant Director of Clubs and Organizations

Davis Florence was unanimously selected by the Senate as the Assistant Director of Clubs and Organizations. Florence is a third-year student at the university studying Community Health Sciences and Kinesiology.

Florence says he hopes to expand internship opportunities in the department of Clubs and Organizations as well as develop professionalism with interns. Director of Clubs and Organizations Luke Bittar and Florence will be working on collecting data of clubs and organizations who use and do not use funding support from ASUN.

Florence said he hopes to use the data to encourage organizations to reach out and use all resources available to them.

REPORTS

ASUN Vice President Bradley addresses basketball game ticket caps

ASUN Vice President Carissa Bradley reported students voicing concerns to her regarding the student ticket cap placed at sold out home basketball games. Basketball games that sell out are only allot 1,150 student tickets per every home game.

Bradley said students have come to her complaining the policy is not allowing them to attend games due to the cap and after tickets are sold students do not have the option to purchase a discounted ticket after the policy came into effect earlier in the academic school year.

Bradley added students have reported being removed from games after a stadium official moved the students from seat locations that were already held by ticket holders.

Andrew Mendez can be reached at amendez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.