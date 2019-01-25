Over the semester break, Nevada men’s basketball added another guard to their ever-growing roster. The Wolf Pack landed transfer player Mike Lewis II from Duquesne University. The acquisition was made in an effort to bolster the team for the 2020 season. Lewis will walk on to the team this semester before receiving a scholarship for the 2019 season — he is then expected to redshirt the entirety of the 2019 season. Lewis will have one season of eligibility left with the Pack following his redshirt season.

“I really like Mike not only as a player, but as a person…he’s got good work ethic, he’s a good guy. I feel bad it didn’t work out,” Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot said about Lewis following the transfer. “I wish him well. I respect him and his decision. I don’t have any hard feelings whatsoever. He gave us an opportunity, and it just didn’t quite work out this year.”

Lewis led Duquesne in scoring his freshman and sophomore years — averaging over 14 points per game in both seasons. His production decreased this season — currently averaging under six ppg — but so did his minutes. Lewis averaged over 31 minutes per game in his first two seasons with the Dukes, but saw his play time nearly halved this season. His time reduction is most likely due to the additions the Dukes made in the offseason. Duquesne added seven freshmen and four transfer players to the roster.

Following the announcement, Lewis took to Twitter to reiterate his love for the university and the city of Pittsburgh — where Duquesne is located.

“I want to thank Duquesne for all it has done for me over the past 2.5 years and I want to thank all of the fans who have supported me through my time here…This City and University will always have a special place in my heart, I wish everyone the best.”

Lewis joins two more transfers — wing Eric Parish and guard Shamiel Stevenson — as the first three members of the Pack’s 2019 class.

Ryan Freeberg can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.