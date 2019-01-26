Students of the University of Nevada, Reno, are open to apply to run and campaign for the Associated Students of the University of Nevada 2019 Election, beginning January 28.

Students may run for President, Vice President, CABNR Senator (2), College of Business Senator (4), College of Education Senator (2), College of Engineering Senator (3), College of Liberal Art Senator (5), College of Science Senator (3), Community Health Science Senator (3), Reynolds School of Journalism Senator, Division of Health Science Senator and Interdisciplinary Program.

Applicants need to maintain a minimum GPA of 2.75, be enrolled in seven undergraduate credits and be free to attend mandatory Senate meetings Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. Applicants will also be required to submit $50 deposit prior to campaigning.

The first mandatory meeting for applicants is Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the Joe Crowley Student Union at 7:00 p.m. This meeting plans to discuss election scheduling, campaigning and the Election Code. If an applicant is unable to attend, they may send a representative in their place. Applicants may begin campaigning the next day.

Presidential candidates are allowed a budget of $500, Vice President candidates are allowed a budget of $400 and Senators are allowed a budget of $200 dollars. Students may only donate services, tangible items and food to candidates.

Senator debates will be held on Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 26-27 at the Joe.

Primary elections will be held March 6-7. General elections will be held March 13-14.

For more information on ASUN elections and processes can be found at nevadaasun.com/elections/.

