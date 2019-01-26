Less than a month before Hollywood’s most notable grace the red carpet of the Los Angeles Dolby Theater, nominations for the Oscars 91st Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and consisted of history-makers and robbed recognitions.

“Roma” and “The Favourite” led the categories with ten nominations, while “A Star is Born” followed with a close eight. “Roma” will also serve as the first Netflix original to be nominated for an academy award. All three films will have a chance to be awarded best picture alongside “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Green Book” and “Vice.” “Black Panther” has already made history as the first superhero movie to be nominated in this category.

As for a “Star is Born,” Lady Gaga is up for her first Oscar nomination for Best Lead Actress. Also in this category is Yalitza Aparicio for “Roma,” Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Melissa McCarthy for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and Olivia Colman for “The Favourite.” Aparicio will also be making history as the first indigenous woman to be nominated for best actress.

Alongside Gaga, Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Lead Actor, as well as Christian Bale for “Vice,” Willem Dafoe for “At Eternity’s Gate,” Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Viggo Mortensen for “Green Book.” Despite “A Star is Born” earning $407.1 million at the box office, it came as a surprise when Bradley Cooper did not receive a spot in the category for best director.

Another category is Best Supporting Actor, with Mahershala Ali nominated for “Green Book,” Adam Driver for “BlacKkKlansman,” Sam Elliott for “A Star Is Born,” Richard E. Grant for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and Sam Rockwell for “Vice”. For Best Supporting Actress, Amy Adams was nominated for “Vice,” Marina de Tavira for “Roma,” Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Emma Stone for “The Favourite” and Rachel Weisz for “The Favourite”.

The Academy failed to nominate a female director in the Best Director category. Only five women have been nominated for best director since the first Academy Award show in 1929. Nonetheless, Spike Lee with “BlacKkKlansman,” Pawel Pawlikowski with “Cold War,” Yorgos Lanthimo with “The Favourite,” Alfonso Cuarón with “Roma” and Adam McKay with “Vice” will have a chance to take home that famous golden statue.

Among other snubs in the nominations, the Academy did not nominate Emily Blunt for her work in “A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” Both films previously earned Blunt a nomination for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Call Me By Your Name” actor Timothée Chalamet was also left out of the nominations for his performance in the Amazon Studios film, “Beautiful Boy.”

The biggest night in Hollywood will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Following the turmoil of Kevin Hart stepping down as host after a series of homophobic tweets resurfaced, the Oscars will remain hostless for the first time this year. Variety magazine reports the awards will be handed out by a group of A-list celebrities, essentially leaving the Academy to make do without a “marquee name to kick things off in a monologue.”

Karolina Rivas can be reached at csuggs@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.