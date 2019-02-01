As the University of Nevada, Reno’s graduate student population grows, the university has created pre-graduate school boot camps to help students prepare for their future.

GradFit will be a five-day academic program, which will be held from May 20 to May 24, and be targeted to help students prepare, apply and understand graduate school options the university offers.

“GradFIT introduces students to the opportunities, challenges and expectations of graduate school, as well as providing training and tips for the application process,” the university said on their website.

In order to apply a student must have sophomore standing with the university and have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher and will need to fill out a liability form.

Participants of GradFit will attend lectures, tour laboratories, take a workshop on Graduate Record Exam, receive training on communication skills with faculty, learn about fellowships financial aid and have a panel discussion with current graduate students.

GradFit programs will include business, education, engineering, English, hydrologic sciences, journalism, life sciences, physical sciences, psychology, public health, social psychology, social work, statistic and data sciences and public health.

Residence housing will be available and participants can move in on May 19. There will no cost to students because the university will cover lodging, meals, and supplies.

GradFit is based on a program called NevadaFit, which was brought to the university in 2013. The program was modeled after Lousiana State University’s BIOS program. The university implemented it for 48 biology students but eventually, the university expanded to all colleges. The program is held for six days and aimed to help fresh students get accommodate to the college lifestyle. Participants attend courses similar to the ones students will be taking during fall semester. In 2018, there were 1,620 NevadaFit participants. NevadaFit was a finalist for the 2018 Academic Completion Award but lost to Wayne State University. The NevadaFit programs include ScienceFit, E-Fit (Engineering), LiberalArtsFit, CABNRFit, Fit2Care (Education) J-Fit (Journalism), HealthFit and BizFit (Business). The Colleges of Science, Agriculture and Biotechnology, Engineering, Education, and Business require their incoming freshman to attend NevadaFit.

“Doing NevadaFIT was the best thing I could’ve done to prepare me for freshman year,” a Fit2Care participant said on the NevadaFit website. Not only did I get a sneak peek at what a rigorous college class is like, but I also made friends that I still talk to today. It was a great way to familiarize myself with the campus and different teachers, it’s an opportunity everyone should take advantage of.”

For more information, interested applicants are encouraged to go to https://www.unr.edu/gradfit.