The Center and Black Culture Cooperative are hosting weekly events to celebrate Black History Month.

The events included “The Hip-Hop Stop”, “Blacktivism”, “Say it Loud”, “Hoops and Hood Culture” and the “#1000BlackGirlBooks Display.”

The first event will be held on Monday, Feb 4. at 7:00 p.m at the Graduate Student Center in the Joe Crowley Student Union. “Hip-Hop Stop” will have participants listen to music highlighting and acknowledging the Black experience and play card games, dominos and Black Card Revoked.

The second event will be held on Friday, Feb. 15 at 6:00 p.m at The Center in the Joe. “Blacktivism” invites participants to talk about young black activists on campus and in black history and will have materials for the participants to create their own protest materials. It will also feature a movie.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Laughing Planet, the third event “Say it Loud!” will feature students using self-expression through poetry, music and sharing experiences.

“Hoops and Hood Culture” is the last event which will be held on Thursday, Feb 28. at 6:30 p.m. in the Blind Onion. Here, participants can paint and learn about the importance of women in hood culture and learn about the black community.

BCC aims at outreaching, recruiting and graduating African-Americans students at the university. They offer study space, assistance with selecting courses, assistance with understanding financial aid, academic support, career advising by African-American staff members.

“It’s important to learn about what people like me have done so I can also do cool things,” Diamante Asberry, a sophomore of the university and Queen in You Coordinator of Ambition Beauty Leadership Equality Women said. “It’s also important to remember where we came from and even if we think that slavery is gone and racism doesn’t exist anymore, it turns out, coincidentally that racism is still a thing. Be respectful and let black people talk in spaces that are for them and don’t take that experience away from them. I’m proud to have black heritage. ”

BCC also advertises other African-American clubs, Divine 9 and other multicultural Greek life on campus. These include Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta, Lambda Phi Xi Multicultural sorority, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity alumni chapter, A.B.L.E. Women, Black Student Organization and Sisters on a Move.

“I think it’s a way to honor those who are African-American and broaden perspectives, ”Zachary Xavier, a junior at the university said. “You think of black artists and think of hip hop and that’s unfair. There is not enough black representation in media. I think another thing is with a movie with an all-black cast people question why there isn’t anyone white in it. I think just overall we need to be respecting black culture as any other culture.”

Carter G. Woodson and Jessie E. Mooreland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History and sponsored a national Negro History Week in 1926. They choose to host it the week between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass’ birthdays. In 1976, President Gerald Ford expanded Negro History Week into Black History Month. Since 1976, Black History Month has had a specific theme which highlights an aspect of African-Americans through history. In 2019, ASALH has chosen the theme to be black migrations.

