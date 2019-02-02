File photo/Nevada Sagebrush
Hannah Jackson, left, and Carissa Bradley celebrate as their names are called as the winners of the 2018 ASUN presidential election. ASUN announced the candidates for the 2019 election of President, Vice President and Senate on Friday, Feb. 1.

Candidates for elected positions of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada were announced on Friday, Feb. 1 at 5:00 p.m.

Elected positions include President, Vice President and Senators for all colleges.

Candidates for President:

  • Anthony Martinez, junior, previously served as College of Liberal Arts Senator and currently serves as Speaker of the Senate

Candidates for Vice President:

  • Nicole Flangas, junior, currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator

Candidates for CABNR (2 seats available):

  • Cory Rogaczewski, junior, currently serves as CABNR Senator
  • Cecilia Romero, junior
  • Dawson Frost, freshman, previously served as ASUN intern
  • Alexander Melchor, junior
  • Marikate Lewis, junior

Candidates for College of Business (4 seats available):

  • Jakeyla Hall, junior
  • Abner Ruiz, sophomore
  • Kassidy Wrisley, sophomore
  • Cameron Veltre, sophomore
  • Madalyn Watt, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
  • Keegan Murphy, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

Candidates for College of Education (2 seats available):

  • Isaiah Davenport, junior
  • Jennifer Rogers, junior, currently serves as College of Education Senator

Candidates for Engineering (3 seats available):

  • Savannah Hughes, sophomore, currently serves as Speaker Pro Tempore and College of Engineering Senator
  • Steffany Yang, freshman, previously served as ASUN intern
  • Jay Don Scott, freshman
  • Ava Banfer, freshman
  • Tobista Fetwi, junior
  • Antonio Kay, freshman

Candidates for College of Liberal Arts (5 seats available):

  • Izzy Westerman, junior, currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator
  • Lauren Harvey, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
  • Thomas Hassen, junior
  • Patricia De La Hoya, sophomore
  • America Brena, sophomore
  • Conner Doyle, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
  • Victoria Yeghiayan, sophomore,  currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator
  • Justin Baiocchi, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
  • Kevin Finkler, sophomore, previously held roles in legislative and executive branches of ASUN
  • Tori Supple, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

Candidates for College of Science (3 seats available):

  • Hayley Collins, sophomore, currently serves as College of Science Senator

Candidates for Community Health Sciences (3 seats available):

  • Vanessa Komanduri, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
  • John Donohue, sophomore,
  • William Prempeh, sophomore

Candidates for Reynolds School of Journalism (1 seat available):

  • Robert Quaintance, freshman
  • Dominique Hall, sophomore, currently serves as ASUN intern

Candidates for the Division of Health Sciences (1 seat available):

  • Valeria Ampié, junior

Candidates for Interdisciplinary Programs (1 seat available):

  • Abrahim Ahmed, sophomore, currently serves as Interdisciplinary Senator
  • Ashle Love, junior

Candidates’ platforms can be viewed at nevadaasun.com/elections.