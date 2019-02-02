Candidates for elected positions of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada were announced on Friday, Feb. 1 at 5:00 p.m.

Elected positions include President, Vice President and Senators for all colleges.

Candidates for President:

Anthony Martinez, junior, previously served as College of Liberal Arts Senator and currently serves as Speaker of the Senate

Candidates for Vice President:

Nicole Flangas, junior, currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator

Candidates for CABNR (2 seats available):

Cory Rogaczewski, junior, currently serves as CABNR Senator

Cecilia Romero, junior

Dawson Frost, freshman, previously served as ASUN intern

Alexander Melchor, junior

Marikate Lewis, junior

Candidates for College of Business (4 seats available):

Jakeyla Hall, junior

Abner Ruiz, sophomore

Kassidy Wrisley, sophomore

Cameron Veltre, sophomore

Madalyn Watt, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

Keegan Murphy, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

Candidates for College of Education (2 seats available):

Isaiah Davenport, junior

Jennifer Rogers, junior, currently serves as College of Education Senator

Candidates for Engineering (3 seats available):

Savannah Hughes, sophomore, currently serves as Speaker Pro Tempore and College of Engineering Senator

Steffany Yang, freshman, previously served as ASUN intern

Jay Don Scott, freshman

Ava Banfer, freshman

Tobista Fetwi, junior

Antonio Kay, freshman

Candidates for College of Liberal Arts (5 seats available):

Izzy Westerman, junior, currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator

Lauren Harvey, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

Thomas Hassen, junior

Patricia De La Hoya, sophomore

America Brena, sophomore

Conner Doyle, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

Victoria Yeghiayan, sophomore, currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator

Justin Baiocchi, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

Kevin Finkler, sophomore, previously held roles in legislative and executive branches of ASUN

Tori Supple, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

Candidates for College of Science (3 seats available):

Hayley Collins, sophomore, currently serves as College of Science Senator

Candidates for Community Health Sciences (3 seats available):

Vanessa Komanduri, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern

John Donohue, sophomore,

William Prempeh, sophomore

Candidates for Reynolds School of Journalism (1 seat available):

Robert Quaintance, freshman

Dominique Hall, sophomore, currently serves as ASUN intern

Candidates for the Division of Health Sciences (1 seat available):

Valeria Ampié, junior

Candidates for Interdisciplinary Programs (1 seat available):

Abrahim Ahmed, sophomore, currently serves as Interdisciplinary Senator

Ashle Love, junior

Candidates’ platforms can be viewed at nevadaasun.com/elections.