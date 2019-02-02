Candidates for elected positions of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada were announced on Friday, Feb. 1 at 5:00 p.m.
Elected positions include President, Vice President and Senators for all colleges.
Candidates for President:
- Anthony Martinez, junior, previously served as College of Liberal Arts Senator and currently serves as Speaker of the Senate
Candidates for Vice President:
- Nicole Flangas, junior, currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator
Candidates for CABNR (2 seats available):
- Cory Rogaczewski, junior, currently serves as CABNR Senator
- Cecilia Romero, junior
- Dawson Frost, freshman, previously served as ASUN intern
- Alexander Melchor, junior
- Marikate Lewis, junior
Candidates for College of Business (4 seats available):
- Jakeyla Hall, junior
- Abner Ruiz, sophomore
- Kassidy Wrisley, sophomore
- Cameron Veltre, sophomore
- Madalyn Watt, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
- Keegan Murphy, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
Candidates for College of Education (2 seats available):
- Isaiah Davenport, junior
- Jennifer Rogers, junior, currently serves as College of Education Senator
Candidates for Engineering (3 seats available):
- Savannah Hughes, sophomore, currently serves as Speaker Pro Tempore and College of Engineering Senator
- Steffany Yang, freshman, previously served as ASUN intern
- Jay Don Scott, freshman
- Ava Banfer, freshman
- Tobista Fetwi, junior
- Antonio Kay, freshman
Candidates for College of Liberal Arts (5 seats available):
- Izzy Westerman, junior, currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator
- Lauren Harvey, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
- Thomas Hassen, junior
- Patricia De La Hoya, sophomore
- America Brena, sophomore
- Conner Doyle, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
- Victoria Yeghiayan, sophomore, currently serves as College of Liberal Arts Senator
- Justin Baiocchi, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
- Kevin Finkler, sophomore, previously held roles in legislative and executive branches of ASUN
- Tori Supple, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
Candidates for College of Science (3 seats available):
- Hayley Collins, sophomore, currently serves as College of Science Senator
Candidates for Community Health Sciences (3 seats available):
- Vanessa Komanduri, freshman, currently serves as ASUN intern
- John Donohue, sophomore,
- William Prempeh, sophomore
Candidates for Reynolds School of Journalism (1 seat available):
- Robert Quaintance, freshman
- Dominique Hall, sophomore, currently serves as ASUN intern
Candidates for the Division of Health Sciences (1 seat available):
- Valeria Ampié, junior
Candidates for Interdisciplinary Programs (1 seat available):
- Abrahim Ahmed, sophomore, currently serves as Interdisciplinary Senator
- Ashle Love, junior
Candidates’ platforms can be viewed at nevadaasun.com/elections.
