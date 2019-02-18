The University of Nevada, Reno, is releasing a survey to assess campus climate on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

For four weeks, students, faculty and staff are urged to take the “Speak Your Truth” survey. It assesses “climate for living, learning and working”, according to their website. The survey is the first all inclusive campus climate survey at the university.

The results will be used to evaluate how the university should be enhanced.

“These results will help the University to develop programs and policies to 1) increase inclusivity in areas that are shown to be problematic and to 2) enhance and replicate programs and policies in areas that are shown to be successfully meeting the needs of our campus community,” the university said on their website.

After the survey closes on Friday, March 15, the data will be analyzed from the survey. From May to August 2019, a report will be developed with the findings from the survey. The results will be available to the public in September 2019 and will be used to develop an action plan from October to December 2019.

The survey was created by a climate study working group consisting of leaders throughout campus. The group includes Associated Students of the University of Nevada President Hannah Jackson, Director of Residential Life Angie Bradley and Director of Communications Kerri Garcia. A full list can be found at unr.edu/truth#group.

The university is conducting the survey in response to multiple incidents in the past few years to find out how to improve diversity and inclusion.

“Although serious discussions related to the conduct of a campus climate survey have taken place in recent years, the past academic year was defined by our engagement in some of the most challenging and constructive conversations related to cultural diversity and inclusion,” the university wrote on their website. “Across all these conversations, emphasis has been placed on mutual respect and a willingness to implement changes that will help us become a more understanding, diverse and inclusive campus. The idea to conduct a campus climate survey is one that originated from interested students, faculty, staff and administrators who believed data from such a survey might be useful in planning for the future and improving the climate at the University.”

The university is hosting four giveaways for those who complete the survey. As the survey runs for four weeks, giveaway winners will be drawn at the end of each week. The university is encouraging people to complete the survey in the first week to be entered in all four drawings. Prizes will include basketball tickets, Apple watches and parking passes.

The survey was made with Rankin & Associates Consulting. Nationally recognized in institutional evaluation, the consulting company has conducted more than 190 campus surveys in the last 20 years.

Each survey response is anonymous, as “confidentiality is vital to the success of campus climate research, particularly as sensitive and personal topics are discussed,” the university said on their website. The survey will take around 30 minutes to complete, according to the university. Students can take the survey online at unr.edu/truth and find paper versions in the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center.

