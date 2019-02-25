Nevada is set to retire the No. 22 of legendary Wolf Pack basketball player Nick Fazekas. The ceremony will take place during halftime of Nevada’s matchup against arch-rival UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Fazekas played four years in the silver and blue from 2003-2007. In those four years, Nevada reached the NCAA tournament four times — winning the WAC regular season title four times and the conference tournament twice.

As a freshman, the 6’10” Fazekas was second on the team in scoring. From then on he would lead the Pack in scoring averaging 20-plus points in each of his final three seasons.

In those last three seasons, Fazekas was unstoppable winning the WAC Player of the Year award three times being named to the first-team All-WAC squad three years in a row as well. Fazeka’ stamped the end of his career averaging a double double for the second consecutive year and was named as a Consensus second-team All-American leaving Nevada as the winningest player in Wolf Pack history — along with teammate Kyle Shiloh.

Fazekas will join Edgar Jones as the only other Nevada basketball player with their number retired. Jones was the school’s all-time leading scorer until Fazekas passed him on Nov. 18, 2006.

Jazz Johnson will continue to wear the No. 22 jersey for the remainder of his time at Nevada, and then the number will not be able to be worn by anyone else again.

Darion Strugs can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @dstrugs.