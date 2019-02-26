Women’s Basketball

The Nevada Women’s Basketball team defeated Fresno State 57- 41 in a dominant display. The Wolf Pack scored a three-pointer 47 seconds into the first quarter and never looked back as the Bulldogs trailed for the rest of the game. The Pack led by 16 points after the first quarter holding Fresno State to just six points. The teams defensive showcase continued as the Pack held the Bulldogs to season-lows in points and field-goal percentage.

Guard Jade Redmon led both teams in scoring with 17 points on an efficient 7-11 shooting from the floor and a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. Earlier in the week, Redmon was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District second team — an honor she received last season as well. Forward Terae Briggs was a bucket shy of a double double as she had eight points and hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds.

After a slow start to the season, Nevada has won five of their last eight games. The Wolf Pack travel to Las Vegas to face rival UNLV in their next game on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m.

Swim & Dive

Nevada swim and dive finished second at the Mountain West Championships this weekend, behind San Diego State. The Pack led after each of the first two days, but were jumped by the Aztecs on the third and final day.

Senior Rebecca Murray won the 100-meter freestyle title for the second straight year with a time of 49.11. Andressa Cholodovskis finished fourth in the event with a time of 49.77.

In the platform diving portion of the championships, Nevada had four divers finish in the top ten. Senior diver Toma Shmitova won gold with a score of 263.30 and freshman Victoria RIce finished with a 245.45 score for bronze. Isabel Vasquez was right behind Rice in fourth place while Linnea Sorenson finished in eighth.

Next up for the dive team is the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships from March 4-6 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Track and Field

Track and Field competed in the Mountain West Indoor Championships over the weekend. The Pack’s performances as a team put them in ninth place.

Nicola Ader highlighted the three-day event for Nevada as she tied the school record and broke her personal record in the high jump and broke the school record in the pentathlon. Ader’s 6’ or 1.83m mark on the high jump was good enough for the school record.

Ader’s overall pentathlon height was good enough to win the event — even though she did not compete on Thursday due to an injury — marking her second consecutive pentathlon victory at the indoor championships. Her height is currently sixth in the nation, and if she stays in the top 16 she will compete in the NCAA Indoor National Championship in the event.

On the track, senior Lindsey Sickler finished at the top of her heat in the 3000m, which was good enough for 11th overall. Freshman Emily Costello finished the 400m with a time of 55.42 seconds which was good enough for sixth on the day — and third all time at Nevada. Costello joined Eliza McCall, Lauren Green and Brooke Carson on the 4x400m as they finished first in their heat and fifth overall.

As the indoor season comes to a close, Nevada prepares for the outdoor track and field season which starts March 15.

Darion Strugs can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @dstrugs.