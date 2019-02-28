Every young adult can probably agree that dating is exhausting. And until you meet the right person, it sucks. There are so many different ways to date people and while some people choose to go the natural organic way of waiting for it to happen, a lot of people turn to dating apps to find that “special someone.”

According to Statista, 29 percent of Americans between the ages 19-29 use dating apps. 17 percent of female internet users are on Tinder. Dating apps are becoming increasingly popular, but they’re completely overrated.

If you’re using a dating app such as Tinder, there’s a good chance you really don’t know what you want. Tinder is for the in between times in your life. Whether you’re trying to hook up, find new friends or just talk to people, Tinder is casual and allows you to do so. Sometimes Tinder works in your favor and you find the love of your life (if you’re in that group of people, good for you!), but routinely you find people that you talk to for three days and then end up leaving them on read.

You really have to go the extra mile on Tinder to make something happen. Half the time when you’re swiping, you’re either swiping on people you already know or swiping on people who are catfishing you. You might even get someone’s Snapchat and the unsolicited photo of their genitalia that follows, but I can almost guarantee that won’t get you a date.

“eHarmony” is one of the original online dating websites, and still claims to help people find the one they’re supposed to be with forever. eHarmony marketed their website hard with online ads, commercials, testimonials – the whole nine yards. From their success, there have been niche dating websites created such as Christian Mingle, Farmers Only and Black People Meet, all websites that claim to help you fall in love with someone who is seemingly perfect for you.

If it happens, great. If it doesn’t that’s okay too, these methods are so overrated for making you believe that you’ll find your soulmate with a few clicks and swipes. Take everything with a grain of salt and understand that dating apps and websites are hilarious. Find the humor in going on bad dates, look forward to the good ones and think of all of the great stories you get to tell. Make it fun and light. If you meet the love of your life, then it’s just meant to be.

Don’t expect to fall in love on every date, if you do, you’re just setting yourself up for disappointment. Everything won’t click with each person you go on a date with, it won’t feel great but that’s the point you have to find the one person that it’s effortless with. It’s not meant to be easy — if you found your soulmate already you wouldn’t be here.

And if you have a personal photograph of you and O.J. Simpson in your Tinder profile, you should probably take it off.

