The YouTube and Instagram world has been taken over by ASMR. Autonomous sensory meridian response is a sensory reaction the human body has to something they are seeing, hearing, or feeling. According to James V. Lloyd of Cardiff University School, ASMR is “a perceptual sensory phenomenon, likened to meditation, which encompasses a pleasant and calming “tingling” sensation localized to the scalp and neck in those able to experience it.” ASMR is said to relax people and the sensory response that is created is enjoyable.

ASMR videos have become increasingly popular since 2009. In 2009, the first ASMR YouTube Channel, WhisperingLife, gained traction for creating videos of a woman whispering into the microphone in a soft voice. In an interview with ASMR University, WhisperingLife said she wanted to create a channel to calm people down. “I then searched on YouTube for a channel dedicated to whispering but there wasn’t one. That’s when I decided I’d make my own. I had seen a few people express the same interest in whispering as I did so I thought they might like to hear me whispering. I never knew so many people would like it!” said WhisperingLife.

WhisperingLife has about 8,000 subscribers on YouTube, but other ASMR vloggers have millions of people invested in their various ASMR channels. Gentle Whispering ASMR has over 500 million views on YouTube, and over one million subscribers. Her videos are lengthy and extensive, but are well received.

Listening to these videos with headphones is supposed to alert your body to develop an ASMR response. These videos come in different shapes and forms. There are videos of whispering, soap cutting, paint mixing, bath bomb breaking, slime videos – anything that could possibly create the ASMR response. YouTubers have gotten more creative with their videos, and each video gets more interesting. Some vloggers have even started recording them eating crunchy food in their videos, or cutting objects with a searing knife.

ASMR is relaxing and perfect background noise. You don’t have to pay attention to what’s going on because it’s all about the noises, not the images. ASMR videos can even be used to relax before bed or when you need to sleep.

The ASMR response that your body creates is incredible and is the stimulant equivalent of goosebumps. Feeling this way creates a calm effect across your entire body and it is incredible. ASMR videos are also visually appealing. Clean tables, bright colors and swift movements make these videos so relaxing.

ASMR is one of the best parts of YouTube and more people are trying their hand to see what can make the most “tingly” sensations. Even podcasters have picked up on incorperating ASMR with their podcasts and it’s been well received.

Some people hate ASMR because it makes them feel uncomfortable, but honestly – an ASMR rich slime video could make your entire day better.

