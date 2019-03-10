The University of Nevada, Reno, hosted the third annual “Walk the Quad” event to celebrate International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 7th.

Faculty, students and several University Police Services officers gathered to participate in the event. Roses were handed out next to Morrill Hall to the first 100 people that walked and a representative of the Alumni Association handed out Nevada beanies.

“It is a simple event,” said Mary Dugan, university attorney and event coordinator. “You show up, you walk— or if you’re a person who uses a chair, you wheel. The music is by women. It is an opportunity to pause and celebrate women all over the world and us.”

The music filling up the quad attracted those just passing through and inspired a couple to dance along to the music. Two female professors sang along to the female artists as they walked past.

“I would like to thank Raymundo Silva and Michelle Rebaleati, who has helped us every year,” said Dugan. Silva and Rebaleati provide the music for the event.

Dugan began the event three years ago when she noticed a lack of recognition of International Women’s Day by the university.

“The university has not traditionally celebrated International Women’s Day and neither has our community,” said Dugan. “International Women’s Day is a very celebrated event throughout the world.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8. It is a public holiday in some countries, but according to an article written in Radio Free Europe, it is largely ignored in many countries, including the countries it began in, such as Russia and Germany.

This year, the official International Women’s day campaign’s theme is “#BalanceforBetter”, which seeks to raise awareness against bias and take action for equality to create a well balanced society.

As Dugan looks forward to the upcoming years, she said she hopes “that each year, more and more people will join us.”

Alyssa Shook can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.