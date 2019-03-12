On Thursday, Nevada Women’s Basketball team failed to overcome a 14-point third quarter deficit, losing 64-61 to San Diego State. The Wolf Pack ended the regular season 11-17 overall and 7-10 in conference play.

Terae Briggs led all Nevada players, putting up 28 points on 11-16 shooting from the field including six points from the charity stripe. Senior Jade Redmon was the only other Wolf Pack player to reach double-figures, tallying 12 points on 4-9 shooting. Freshman Essence Booker finished the game one point short of scoring in double figures for the fourth straight game.

The Wolf Pack got out to a good start on Thursday as they led by three points with four minutes left in the first quarter. Thanks to a Tea Adams lay-up, San Diego State was able to take a 20-19 lead as the first quarter ended.

Nevada started the second quarter ice cold not scoring till the seven-minute mark, turning the ball over three times during that span. Nevada who came into the game averaging 16.3 turnovers a game, coughed the ball up 15 times on Thursday. San Diego State turned the ball over 18 times.

Camariah King brought the Pack to within four points with 2:41 left in the first half. Nevada then went scoreless for the rest of the half letting San Diego State take a 12-point lead entering halftime.

Nevada struggled shooting the ball in the first half going 11-33 from the field and 2-8 from the three-point line. Nevada entered the game last in the Mountain West scoring only four three-pointers a game.

The Wolf Pack played complacent defense in the first half allowing the Aztecs to shoot 51% from the field and 66% from the three-point line. Briggs scored 11 points to lead all Wolf Pack scorers in the first half.

Nevada came out of the locker room fired up, led by Briggs who scored eight points during this four minute span. Briggs’ eight points led to an 11-2 run to start the second half. A short eight point response by the Aztecs was capped off by Sophia Ramos who sank a three-pointer to put San Diego State up 52-42 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

Redmon started off the fourth quarter with seven quick points to bring the Pack to within two. The constant pressure put on by the Wolf Pack led to a Briggs and-one, giving Nevada a 59-57 lead with 2:58 left in the game.

With one minute left, the Wolf Pack had three opportunities to take the lead but San Diego State showed stark defense down the stretch to close out the game. The Aztecs eventually sunk two free throws to end the game resulting in a heartbreaking defeat for the Pack to end the regular season.

Nevada showed grit in the second half shooting 42 percent from the field and 60 percent from the three-point line, compared to 33 percent and 25 percent in the first half.

Overall, the team shot 37.7 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three and 76.9 percent from the free throw line. The team also collected 36 rebounds including 15 on the offensive end.

Nevada kicked off the 2019 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Championship beating San Jose 78-68, to advance to the quarterfinals. Nevada held off a hot shooting San Jose State, who knocked down 13 three-pointers.

Nevada was led by Jade Redmon who had 19 points on 4-12 shooting, tallying eight rebounds on the night. Freshman Emma Torbert had a break out day putting together a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wolf Pack got out to a hot start in this game, leading by nine points after first quarter. The Spartans would eventually be able to tie the game, chipping away at the lead till the 5:07 mark in the second quarter. Nevada ended the first half up by three.

The third quarter was all Nevada who shot 46.7 percent in the field while holding San Jose State to 33.3 percent. The Wolf Pack were able to build there lead to 10 as the quarter concluded.

The Spartans were able to tie the game up in the fourth quarter at 60 before Torbert hit back-to-back threes putting the Pack up six with 2:04 remaining. In the final minute, Nevada’s defense stepped into full gear not allowing the Spartans to attempt a single shot.

Nevada then turned their sights to number one seed Boise State in the quarterfinals.

The Nevada women’s basketball team wrapped up their season on Monday afternoon falling to No. 1 seed Boise State 72-67.

In a rematch of last year’s Mountain West Championship game, Nevada shot 50 percent from the field and three-point line. Jade Redmon led all scored with 25 points on 11-15 shooting. Terae Briggs and Camariah King were the other two Pack players in double-digits scoring 14 and 11 respectively.

The two teams played evenly until Boise State was eventually able to take a slight two-point lead going into half time. Nevada put up strict defense in the first half holding Boise State to 35 percent shooting in the field and 35 percent from the three-point line.

At the 5:58 mark in the fourth quarter, Boise State got out to their largest lead of the game and also scored their last field goal of the game. The Pack then went on an 11-point run to tie the game at 67 with 2:03 left in the game.

With 1:32 left in the game Boise State took a one point lead. The Broncos then got a steal on the next possession which led the Wolf Pack to foul. Boise State hit all their free throws sealing the game and ending the Wolf Pack’s season 72-67.

Nevada ends the 2018-19 season 12-19 overall, 7-11 in conference.

Austin Paschke can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.