March 6 at Grand Canyon

Brock Burton capped off his three-hit performance for the Antelopes with a walk-off single to send the crowd home, as Nevada’s early offensive in the first two frames was not enough to capture the victory.

The Pack tied a season-low five hits in the 3-2 loss Wednesday. Junior Dillan Shrum went 1-4 with his second home run on the year connecting on Nevada’s only extra-base hit all night. Freshman Nick Seamons went 1-3, extending his hit streak to five games.

The back end of the bullpen allowed five hits, including two runs in the final 1.2 frames. Senior reliever Bradley Bonnenfant suffered his first loss of the season, after surrendering his second earned run of the season in his sixth appearance.

Shrum solo’s shot came in the opening frame. The Pack tacked on to their lead in the following frame as senior Weston Hatten singled to center to begin the inning, advancing to second the following at bat on a sacrifice bunt. Hatten preceded to score by stealing third, and advancing home on the wild pitch, giving the Pack an early 2-0 lead.

Antelopes reliever Nick Hull entered, replacing starter Dalton Chapman. GCU’s bullpen locked down Nevada, surrendering three hits and fanning nine batters in the final 7.1 innings.

The Lopes got on the board in the third on a two-out single from Cuba Bess, who also tallied a three-hit night.

GCU rallied late, stringing together three singles, scoring on a fielder’s choice by Jonny Weaver. The Lopes loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, as Burton’s two-out single on a 3-2 pitch capped off an incredible two-out rally, walking it off.

Nevada continued their road trip traveling to San Diego to take on the San Diego State Aztecs in a three-game series.

March 8 at San Diego State

Southpaw Ryan Anderson tossed another quality start but it was not enough to capture the victory in a 3-1 loss on Friday. Anderson suffered his first loss of the season, striking out five runs and surrendered four hits with a season-high three earned runs in six innings.

Junior shortstop Jaylen McLaughlin tallied the only multi-hit performance for the Pack, going 3-4 on the evening. Senior catcher Kaleb Foster tacked on the only extra-base hit of the game with a double in his third plate appearance.

The bullpen backed up Anderson surrendering one hit through the final two innings, but Nevada’s offense failed to capitalize on key opportunities, leaving nine men on base while corralling only seven hits.

The Wolf Pack stranded the bases loaded in the second inning, and the Aztecs capitalized by scoring their next two runs at the bottom of the inning.

Aztec senior Angelo Armenta RBI single made it 3-0 in the fifth inning, but Nevada quickly responded. Shrum reached on an error, with Weston Hatten recorded the Pack’s lone RBI on a fielder’s choice to second.

The Aztec bullpen threw four innings allowing only one hit, striking out four and walking none. The only hit surrendered came in the ninth inning by pinch-hitter Tyler Bosetti, who was stranded after two flyouts to end the game.

March 9 at San Diego State

San Diego State officially took the series Saturday with an 8-5 over Nevada victory.

Freshman right-hander Owen Sharts took the loss — his second on the season — throwing 5.2 innings, walking four and striking out two. He surrendered six total runs on the evening, five of which were unearned.

Nevada scored five runs in a peculiar, unorthodox fashion. Only mustering together a season-low three hits on the evening, none of Nevada’s runs came off those hits. Three of which were results of wild pitches, one on a throwing error and the final on a wild pitch.

Hatten had two of Nevada’s three hits on the evening, both of which were doubles. He was driven in both times he was on base, scoring the first two runs of the game, giving Nevada a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. An RBI single and a failed pickoff attempt at second base tied the contest at two in the bottom of the frame.

Nevada scored one run in the fourth through seventh innings. The Aztecs strung together a four-run sixth inning — including a three-RBI double to clear the bases — giving them a 6-4 lead. Nevada cut the lead to one after Tyler Bosetti crossed the plate on a wild pitch, but Nevada would not come closer the rest of the evening.

The Aztecs added two more insurance runs on a fielder’s choice in the seventh, and a sac fly in the eighth, finishing Nevada off with an 8-5 victory.

March 10 at San Diego State

Hero ball by Nick Seamons and Tyler Bosetti on two RBI singles in extras were enough to squeak a 6-5 victory past San Diego State Sunday, preventing the series sweep and giving Nevada their first conference victory of the season.

Southpaw Dalton Gomez made his third start of the season, striking out six batters while surrendering three earned runs, both season-highs.

Senior reliever Bradley Bonnenfant picked up the win on 1.2 IP — his second win of the season — despite nearly blowing the game in the ninth inning.

The Pack offense displayed a surge Sunday, assembling a season-high 15 hits. The 15 hits are five more than they tallied in the previous two contests combined.

Five players entered the multi-hit category. Bosetti went 3-6 with two RBIs. Marco Valenzuela, Seamons and Shrum went 2-5 with an RBI each. Jaylen McLaughlin went 3-6.

Nevada got on the board first after a fielder’s choice from Valenzuela. The Aztecs returned after hitting a solo home run in the bottom frame, tying the game at one.

The Pack loaded the bases with no outs to begin the fourth, but was only able to scrape across one run on a sac fly from Wyatt Tilley, giving the Pack a 2-1 lead.

The Aztecs responded quickly once again a two-run fourth, after a two-run home run from infielder Casey Schmitt, giving the Aztecs a 3-2 lead heading into the fifth. Nevada had multiple opportunities to re-take the lead but stranded two runners in each of the next two frames. They stranded a total of 14 runners in the game, a season-high.

Nevada rallied in the ninth, tacking on two runs and three hits, including an RBI single to left field by Daniel Perry gave Nevada a 4-3 lead. Bonnenfant was not able to close the game, surrendering an RBI single to Brian Leonhardt, tying the contest at four.

The Pack wasted no time putting on the pressure, tacking on two runs on four hits in the final frame, but it was not over yet. San Diego State cut the lead to 6-5 on an RBI single by Matt Rudick. The Aztecs failed to capitalize with the tying runner on third, as Grant Ford struck out the final batter of the game — earning his first save on the season. That was Ford’s first earned run of the season in 8.1 innings pitched so far this season.

Nevada Baseball closes their road trip by traveling to Santa Barbara on March 12 before heading home for a four-game homestand.

Matt Hanifan can be reached at dstrugs@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @SagebrushSports.